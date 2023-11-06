New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): In a boost to export of agricultural products to the Gulf Cooperation Countries (GCCs), the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), a division of the Ministry of Commerce under the Government of India, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the global retail giant, Lulu Hypermarket LLC.

According to a press release by The Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the agreement, focusing on enhancing Brand India's global presence, was signed by APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev and Chairman-cum-Managing Director of LuLu Group, Yusuf Ali MA, at the World India Food (WIF) 2023 event held on November 3.

The MoU paves the way for APEDA to promote Indian agricultural products, including millets, across the GCC. Lulu Group International (LLC), the parent company of Lulu Hypermarket, boasts a vast presence across the GCC, Egypt, India, and the Far East, with 247 LuLu stores and 24 shopping malls. The LuLu Group is renowned as the fastest-growing retail chain in the Middle East and Asia.

One of the key highlights of the MoU is the allocation of dedicated shelf space within LuLu Group's stores, ensuring prominent display and visibility of APEDA's products.

This initiative aims to facilitate promotional activities for agricultural and processed food products within APEDA's portfolio, read the press release.

Under this collaboration, APEDA and LuLu Group will engage consumers through interactive events, sampling and tasting campaigns, season-specific promotions for fruits and vegetables, new product launches, and the promotion of products originating from the Himalayan and North Eastern States, as well as organic products.

In addition, APEDA facilitated the signing of MoUs between the Arunachal Pradesh Marketing Board, Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Jammu, and Meghalaya Agricultural Marketing Board with the Lulu Group, read the press release.

These agreements are geared towards enhancing export potential from the Himalayan and North Eastern states.

The promotional activities encompass a comprehensive strategy to raise awareness and disseminate information about the advantages of ethnic, unique, and GI-tagged agri-products to consumers in the target countries.

The collaboration intends to actively seek feedback from consumers for product improvement.

The MoU outlines that both APEDA and LuLu Group will collaborate to explore opportunities for exporting agri-products through the retail giant's international network of stores, thereby expanding the global reach of Indian agricultural products and enhancing consumer accessibility.

Furthermore, both entities will jointly facilitate export-oriented promotional programmes, including Buyer-Seller Meets (BSM), R-BSMs/B2B meetings, trade fairs, and road shows, in association with Indian Missions abroad and other stakeholders.

The agreement also specifies that LuLu Group will provide assistance in labelling products according to the requirements of various importing countries.

Commercial matters and applicable terms will be mutually decided by both parties.

This collaborative effort between APEDA and LuLu Group is poised to elevate the international presence of Indian agri-products and foster enhanced cooperation in the realm of agri-export promotion.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is an autonomous organisation under the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

APEDA plays a crucial role in promoting and exporting agricultural and processed food products from India to international markets.

LuLu Group International is a multinational conglomerate with a substantial presence in various sectors, including retail, hospitality, financial services, real estate, and more.

Its retail division, LuLu Hypermarket, is known for its extensive network of stores across several countries. (ANI)

