New Delhi [India], February 27: Carrying forward the noble endeavour to celebrate cutting-edge research and exemplary medical services in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, the Apeejay Stya and Svran Group recently organised the 10th Indian Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2023-24.

These awards have been instituted to recognise outstanding contributory articles published in the IOG Journal for Basic & Clinical Research. This highly-anticipated event that has become an annual fixture of the research and medical community was held at Hotel Le Meridien, New Delhi.

IOG Dr. Stya Paul Awards 2023-24 were given to the authors of Best Papers published in the IOG Journal under three categories: Best Case Report, Best Review Article and Best Original Study. Apart from this, several special awards were given for outstanding contributions of the medical fraternity, under different categories. The jury comprised esteemed National and International experts.

Every year a world-famous luminary in the realm of Obstetrics & Gynaecology delivers this prestigious oration lecture.

The highlight of the event this year was the illuminating Oration Lecture by Dr. Ricardo Azziz, Professor, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Medicine, and Healthcare Organization & Policy, Schools of Medicine and Public Health, University of Alabama at Birmingham, US. He previously served as CEO of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Dr. Ricardo said, "Today's gathering is not only about Dr. Stya Paul but equally about his legacy being taken forward in an extraordinary manner by Sushma Paul Berlia and the next generation. For Dr. Stya Paul wealth creation was a means to make the world a better place." Dr. Ricardo explained how Metabolic syndrome can lead to complications during pregnancy which pose risk to both mother and baby. He said that managing metabolic syndrome is vital for women's health and overall well-being, as it increases risk of developing chronic conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, stroke, liver disease etc. The lecture shed light on understanding the disease pathogenesis and approach to its management.

Sushma Paul Berlia, Chairman, Apeejay Stya and Svran Group, said, "Dr. Ricardo Azziz not only has multiple dimensions to his personality but I would also like to mention that in him we found the kind of values that resonate with us." Berlia also pointed out that the real reason for setting up the commemoration awards in the name of Dr. Stya Paul is to go beyond remembering his illustrious life by cherishing the values he stood for and to take them forward. She added that along with education, Dr. Stya Paul was always deeply involved in supporting healthcare issues and the welfare of women & children.

Nishant Berlia, Dr. Neha Berlia and Aditya Berlia - all Co-Promoters of Apeejay Stya and Svran Group graced the occasion. Nishant Berlia delivered the welcome address, Dr. Neha Berlia shared a detailed introduction of Dr. Ricardo Azziz and Aditya Berlia proposed the vote of thanks. Like every year, the event also proved to be a great networking platform for doctors and researchers wherein they shared their knowledge, experiences and concerns with each other as well as with the huge gathering of delegates present on the occasion.

The Indian Obstetrics & Gynaecology (IOG) Journal was started in the year 2011 as a new specialty publication designed for budding & established authors & researchers in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, by giving them an exhaustive platform to publish their research. It is published by Apeejay Stya Publishing Pvt. Ltd. but remains independent of the publishing house for scientific content.

