Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 12: Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Guwahati, has achieved a major medical milestone by successfully performing the first-ever combined Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) and angioplasty in the Northeast. This landmark achievement marks a major leap forward in advanced cardiac care access for patients in the region.

The pioneering procedure was led by a distinguished team of cardiologists--Dr. Neil Bardoloi (Director & Head - Cardiology), Dr. Dhanjit Nath, Dr. Amitava Misra, and Dr. Diganta Buragohain--who worked in seamless coordination to complete two complex cardiac interventions in one sitting.

A Complex Case, A Pioneering Approach

The patient, a 67-year-old man from Shillong, Meghalaya, was diagnosed with severe aortic stenosis--a critical narrowing of the heart's aortic valve--along with a significant blockage in the Left Circumflex (LCX) artery. The case was further complicated by chronic kidney disease (CKD Stage 5), with the patient undergoing regular dialysis.

Given his fragile health and high surgical risk, open-heart surgery was deemed unsafe. The team instead opted for a minimally invasive, catheter-based approach--combining TAVI and angioplasty in a single procedure under one anesthesia cycle.

The doctors first restored blood flow by performing angioplasty to open the blocked artery, followed immediately by TAVI, where a balloon-expandable MyVal prosthetic valve was implanted to replace the diseased aortic valve. This dual intervention restored healthy cardiac function while avoiding the trauma of conventional open-heart surgery.

A Breakthrough for the Region

"The successful integration of complex coronary and structural heart interventions within a single minimally invasive procedure is a breakthrough for the entire Northeast," the cardiologists said in a joint statement. "It allowed us to minimize surgical risk, reduce recovery time, and offer a life-saving treatment option to a patient who otherwise had very limited choices."

Post-surgery, the patient showed remarkable improvement and was discharged within a few days. Expressing deep gratitude, he said, "I feel like I've been given a second chance at life. The quick recovery has been a miracle."

Transforming Heart Care Access in the Northeast

This achievement reflects Apollo Excelcare Hospital's ongoing commitment to expanding access to advanced cardiac interventions in the Northeast, ensuring that patients no longer need to travel to distant metros for world-class care. The TAVI technique ensures faster recovery, shorter hospital stay, and minimal discomfort--especially beneficial for elderly or high-risk patients. The implanted prosthetic valve is designed to last 10-12 years, with potential for future valve-in-valve replacement if needed.

About Apollo Excelcare Hospital

Apollo Excelcare Hospital, Guwahati, is a leading multi-specialty tertiary care center renowned for advanced diagnostics, precision-driven interventions, and expert multidisciplinary care. The hospital continues to set new benchmarks in clinical excellence, offering world-class cardiac, renal, neurological, and critical care services to patients across Northeast India.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 79 hospitals, 6,800+ pharmacies, 2,900+ clinics, 500+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 5,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

