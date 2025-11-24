PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 24: Apollo Hospitals, Asia's pioneering integrated healthcare services provider, today inaugurated its newest facility in Swargate, Pune. The hospital will initially open with 250 beds as part of a phased launch, with plans to expand capacity further to meet growing healthcare needs across the region.

"At Apollo, our mission is to transform healthcare not just in India, but for the world. Inspired by the 'Heal in India - Heal by India' vision, we are creating a global destination where clinical excellence meets compassion and affordability. We want health and happiness in every home of Pune and India," said Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo Hospitals' expansion in Pune reflects a strategic response to the city's evolving healthcare demands, integrating advanced technology with a deep commitment to serving diverse communities and stakeholders.

"At Apollo Hospitals Pune, we carry forward a legacy of over four decades built on clinical excellence, compassionate care, and relentless innovation. This new facility is a testament to our enduring commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and quality honouring the trust placed in us by generations of patients," said Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals.

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., added, "Our Pune hospital is a strategic addition to Apollo's growing national footprint, a significant entry into one of India's most rapidly growing healthcare markets. We are excited to expand access to high-end quaternary care, collaborate with Pune's formidable clinical talent and bring our integrated health eco-system to the city and the region, to build a strong future-ready network of care for Maharashtra."

"Our Pune facility has been built on a foundation of safety science, evidence-based practice, and a culture that has patients at the centre of every decision. As we grow, our commitment remains unchanged in delivering patient care through consistent quality and transparent outcomes that is as compassionate and clinically rigorous," Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, Group CEO & President, Apollo Hospitals.

Recognizing Pune as a vibrant hub of IT innovation and comprehensive city-building, Apollo Hospitals is proud to be part of this dynamic ecosystem. "Our new facility in the city of Pune reflects Apollo's commitment to not only medical excellence but also to supporting the growth and wellbeing of a city that is shaping India's future as a center of technology and innovation," said Dr. Manisha Karmarkar, CEO, Apollo Hospitals Pune.

Apollo Hospitals Pune represents a deliberate expansion of high-acuity, technology-enabled care in Western India. The campus brings together advanced surgical robotics, precision oncology, comprehensive critical care, and specialist programs in cardiac sciences, transplants, orthopaedics, and mother-and-child health, all built on a unified digital backbone. The design is meant to shift the region's care capacity upward: modular OTs standardize quality, integrated ICUs and neonatal units close critical-care gaps, and IoT-driven monitoring with telehealth connectivity strengthens continuity across the patient journey. With a multidisciplinary clinical team and evidence-led protocols, the hospital positions Apollo to deliver consistent outcomes at scale, deepen its quaternary footprint, and serve as a regional reference center for complex care.

Apollo Hospitals, Pune, will be equipped with best-in-class infrastructure and the latest medical technologies to deliver exceptional, patient-centered care across multiple specialties. Featuring state-of-the-art facilities such as fully modular operating theatres, advanced robotic surgery platforms including Da Vinci Xi and Mako systems, specialized cardiovascular and transplant units, and comprehensive cancer care with digital PET-CT and LINAC radiotherapy, the hospital will offer precise and compassionate treatment. Supported by over 100 critical care beds, level III neonatal and pediatric ICUs, and exclusive mother and child floors, the facility will offer diverse patient accommodations alongside premium amenities. Integration of smart hospital features such as IoT-based patient monitoring, telemedicine, and mobile app access will enrich the seamless healthcare experience. Anchored by a multidisciplinary team of internationally trained specialists and dedicated nursing and allied health staff, Apollo Hospitals Pune will represent its hallmark clinical excellence, innovation, and compassionate care - setting a new benchmark for healthcare delivery in Western India.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionized healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 79 hospitals, 6,800+ pharmacies, 2,900+ clinics, 500+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 5,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

