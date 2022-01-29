New Delhi [India], January 29 (ANI/Target Media): Apollo Medskills is on a mission to train over 500000 Healthcare workforce in India for COVID response.

The initiative is to enhance the human resource capacity for the stressed healthcare systems.

Apollo Medskills has already trained and certified over 184000 healthcare resources working in the frontline in the last 18 months. The target group included doctors, nurses, allied health and support workers across 15 States in India with a specific emphasis on Rural India.

Dr Srinivasa Rao Pulijala, CEO of Apollo Medskills and a senior physician said that "this training is designed for health workers and leadership on the frontlines of the crisis to increase their capacity and to respond rapidly and efficiently to the ongoing threat of COVID-19, while also protecting their own health. All health workers involved in implementation of COVID-19 management and vaccination need to have adequate knowledge and skills in order to ensure safe and efficient COVID-19 management and vaccine administration. We have designed curriculum with the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India and also used open source content from WHO and other credible content sources".

These are specially designed programs for COVID Health workers to complement and assist the overwhelmed healthcare systems. The skills and competencies are imparted around Ventilator management, Use of oxygen cylinders and concentrators, rational use of oxygen, Isolation room management, Patient counselling and Vaccination management with a focus on increasing the skilled manpower capacity in rural India.

Any Hospitals or Healthcare institutions that wish to train their employees and any CSR organizations that wish to partner on this initiative can write to partnerships@apollomedskills.com

Apollo Medskills is one of the largest Healthcare skill development organizations in India. It is started in 2012 as a Public-Private partnership between National Skill Development Corporation and Apollo Hospitals Group.

Apollo MedSkills has over 32 State of the art Skill centres across 24 States in India and have adopted innovative teaching methodologies to make healthcare education more practically relevant. At Apollo Medskills, there are various up-skilling courses for healthcare professionals and skilling courses for school and college students.

