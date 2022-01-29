India and Bangladesh U19 cricket team face-off in the quarterfinal of ICC World Cup 2022 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. The IND U19 vs BAN U19 match starts at 06:30 PM IST. Both the teams will be looking to make it to the semifinals and thus face a must-win situation. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs BAN U19 live streaming online and live TV telecast details, you can scroll down for all the information. Dewald Brevis, SA U19 Cricketer, Bats Like AB de Villiers; Teammates Call him 'Baby AB' (Watch Video)

India U19 finished unbeaten in Group B and defeated South Africa U19, Ireland U19 and Uganda U19. Bangladesh U19, on the other hand, finished second in Group A standings with two wins from three matches.

IND vs BAN U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select matches and it is no surprise that India vs Bangladesh U19 Super League Quarterfinal 2 match will be available on TV. Star Sports 1/HD and Star Sports Select 2/HD will provide live telecast of the IND U19 vs BAN U19 cricket match. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

IND vs BAN U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as the official broadcaster, the India vs Bangladesh U19 Super League Quarterfinal 2 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform. However, fans will have to buy a subscription to enjoy the services.

