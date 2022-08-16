Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced the opening of its new product development center in Chennai, India. The office is staffed by Appian Engineers, including product managers, software developers, quality engineers, and user experience designers. These experts will deliver new capabilities and features to expand the Appian Low-Code Platform. Appian is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA. It is a global leader in low-code. Industry analyst Gartner predicts that 75 per cent of enterprise application development will be built with low code by 2024.

Appian Chennai is led by seasoned IT executive Ramesh Ardhanari, who is named Vice President of Engineering. He reports directly to Suvajit Gupta, Appian Executive Vice President of Engineering. Ardhanari said, "Creating the world's most advanced low-code technology requires the skills of the world's best high-code developers. India has a wealth of software talent, and Appian provides truly rewarding career opportunities in this cutting-edge industry. That's why I'm excited to lead our expansion into India."

The Appian Engineering culture is based on the understanding that the next great idea can come from anyone in the organization. Debate is encouraged across all levels, and innovative thinking is rewarded. Appian Engineering works in a continuous delivery model with an Agile methodology to meet quarterly release cycles. Engineering teams are spread across specialized pods, with mobility across teams, and "Indie Time" for all developers to pursue passion projects. Like all Appian teams, Appian Chennai engineering teams are autonomous, enabling them to work together independently with few dependencies on other locations.

"Appian is leading the convergence of the low-code market. We combine process mining, workflow, and automation in a single low-code suite," said Matt Calkins. "Appian's expansion to India increases our access to top engineering talent, allowing us to expand our low-code platform and launch new offerings to pioneer our market."

Appian Chennai is located at:

Appian Computer Technologies India Private LimitedS.F No; 278/3A1, 3A2 & 9AVOC Street, Old Mahabalipuram RoadKandanchavadi, KottivakkamRajiv Gandhi Salai, Chennai 600041

Software developers interested in exploring job opportunities with Appian Chennai can learn more here.

Appian is the unified platform for change. We accelerate customers' businesses by discovering, designing, and automating their most important processes. The Appian Low-Code Platform combines the key capabilities needed to get work done faster, Process Mining + Workflow + Automation, in a unified low-code platform. Appian is open, enterprise-grade and trusted by industry leaders. For more information, visit appian.com.

