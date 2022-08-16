Samsung launched the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones last week. Both foldable handsets will be available for pre-booking in India today. Samsung has set up a dedicated microsite on its official website, revealing offers. According to the official website of Samsung, the pre-booking of Galaxy Z Flip 4 & Galaxy Z Fold 4 will begin at 12 pm IST. Though the company has not revealed the Indian pricing for both devices, the pre-booking amount has been announced. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Launched; First Sale on August 26, 2022.

To pre-book the devices, customers can head over to the official Samsung India website and click on the banner that has the pre-booking information. Customers who pre-book the devices will have to pay Rs 1,999 and will be eligible to get offers worth more than Rs 40,000 and an additional gift worth Rs 5,199. These offers will be available until the midnight of August 17, 2022.

India, we’re about to reveal the prices of the greatest foldables. Watch the livestream on https://t.co/I2jVhKQ71d now, to know all about the Galaxy foldables. Unfold your world.#GalaxyZFold4 #GalaxyZFlip4 #Samsung — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) August 16, 2022

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 price starts from $999 and $1,799, respectively, in the US. When converted into Indian Rupee, these prices are approximately Rs 79,350 and Rs 1,42,890. According to a report, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at Rs 90,000, whereas the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will retail at Rs 1.55 lakh.

