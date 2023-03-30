New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI/SRV): Nitte (Deemed to be University), one of the popular names in higher education in India, has recently opened admission for its undergraduate degrees in various disciplines, including courses in Media & Communication, Biomedical Science, Physiotherapy, Pharmacy, Architecture, Nursing, Hospitality, BCA, and BBA. The cutting-edge programs, imparting academic knowledge with industry-specific education, reflect Nitte's commitment to excellence, attracting several ambitious and sharp minds nationwide. Candidates seeking dynamic careers can begin the registration process.

In view of the admission season, Dr Harsha Halahalli, Registrar, Nitte DU said, "With the ongoing admissions, Nitte DU is set to reinforce its commitment to excellence. We welcome the next batch of students to make the most of all that we offer and learn from our industry-relevant curriculum".

Paving the way to the constantly evolving media sector, BA (Honours) Media & Communication, offered by Nitte Institute of Communication, seeks to empower the candidates to blend seamlessly into the industry. The program explores not only the well-trodden media spaces such as advertising & public relations but also equips students with best practices in tech-enabled skills, necessary to spearhead emerging challenges in media.

Similarly, in today's age when biomedical science is making giant leaps, Nitte DU is committed to carrying out extensive academic and industry-related contributions. The institute offers a comprehensive BSc (Honours) Biomedical Science degree through its institute dedicated to natural sciences, Nitte University Centre for Science Education & Research.

Further, aiming to make a significant impact on medical science, Niite Institute of Physiotherapy strives to groom candidates to be expert practitioners of the domain and extend their healing touch to patients.

In the same way, Nitte Usha Institute of Nursing Sciences has the unwavering commitment to inculcate the best nursing expertise in nursing students of Nitte DU. Alumni of the college can be found in several countries, with the college boasting of an excellent placement record.

Also, preparing the future leaders in the pharmaceutical industry, NGSM Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, has begun admissions to the well-curated pharmacy courses. These courses are designed to foster expert knowledge of the discipline, launching candidates to the forefront of the industry.

Additionally, imparting a synergy between design-thinking, creativity and scientific rigour that goes into the making of an architect, the BArch program at Nitte Institute of Architecture, is designed to empower ambitious aspiring architects who want to build works of art that not only serve the complex multi-functional needs of the day but are breathtaking in their elegance. To actualise its vision to build inspiring careers in architecture, Niite DU offers attractive merit scholarships, excellence scholarships and even robust full-fee-waiver scholarships for top candidates.

BSc (Honors) Hospitality Management, the flagship program of Nitte Institute of Hospitality Services, Nitte DU has also begun its registration process. The course targets ambitious candidates who want to lead the competitive hospitality industry by providing skill-based training along with the theoretical knowledge of what is behind the scenes in the hospitality industry.

Spearheading the business education sphere, Nitte DU offers the BBA program at Dr. NSAM First Grade College and BBA Business Analytics, BBA International Business, BBA Banking and Financial Services at Nitte Institute of Professional Education. Via the business administration courses, Nitte DU strives to strike a delicate balance between a solid academic foundation of business thinking and practical industry skills. Dr. NSAM First Grade College also offers the much in demand BCA program.

BCA Artificial Intelligence, BCA Cyber Security, BCA Cloud Technology are offered by Nitte Institute of Professional Education.

Nitte Education Trust, established in 1979, has for over 4 decades been committed to fulfilling the vision of Late Justice KS Hegde, Judge in the Supreme Court and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, who dreamed of seeing empowered youth across every stratum of society with access to quality education and healthcare.

A centre of excellence with quality education, Nitte University not only has an "A+" NAAC accreditation but also has been awarded Category 'A' status by MHRD, GoI. Also, ranked 75th in NIRF 2022, the university is in the 401- 450 band in the QS Asia University Ranking 2022 and the 201-300 band in the Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Ranking 2022.

Currently, the university has over 20000 students and 4500 faculty members, who take pride in the Nitte DU legacy. It is also worth noting that Nitte DU is poised to further its legacy of excellence, sharing expert knowledge across disciplines via 74 programs taught in 40+ institutions spread across three campuses at Nitte, Mangalore, and Bangalore.

To know more visit https://nitte.edu.in/

