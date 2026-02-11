New Delhi, February 11: Fresh developments have emerged in the alleged kidnapping case of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of TODAY show host Savannah Guthrie, after reported activity was detected in a Bitcoin wallet mentioned in the original ransom note.

TMZ founder Harvey Levin revealed that the cryptocurrency account cited in the alleged ransom note showed movement within the last 15 minutes. TMZ was among the media outlets that received the note shortly after Nancy Guthrie was reported missing from her home near Tucson, Arizona, on the night of January 31. Savannah Guthrie New Video Shows Masked Man in CCTV Camera, FBI Director Kash Patel Releases Pics and Video of Suspect (Watch).

Bitcoin Wallet Linked to Nancy Guthrie Ransom Note Shows Activity

BREAKING: TMZ's Harvey Levin says there is activity for the first time in the bitcoin account that was set up to accept funds for the return of Nancy Guthrie. CNN: "I know you have still been checking for any payments. What are you seeing?" Levin: "So about 12 minutes ago, we… pic.twitter.com/GyRPmw2Xmi — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 11, 2026

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin shared the update on X, noting that while activity was detected, it remains unclear whether any attempt was made to withdraw funds. Local outlet KGUN9 later confirmed that the movement involved less than USD 300.

The development comes as authorities ramp up efforts on the ground. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has reportedly deployed SWAT teams and multiple law enforcement units across the area, signaling what officials describe as a critical phase in the investigation. Savannah Guthrie Posts Video Message to Her Mother’s Kidnapper; President Donald Trump Speaks to ‘Today’ Host (Watch).

Sources cited by TMZ suggest a possible breakthrough, with investigators now believing the sender of the ransom note may be based in Tucson. Authorities are reportedly working on the theory that the note’s sender and the kidnapper could be the same person, though this has not yet been confirmed. Scanner reports indicate a large-scale manhunt is currently underway.

Earlier, the Federal Bureau of Investigation released surveillance footage showing a masked individual wearing gloves near Guthrie’s driveway on the night she disappeared. No suspects or persons of interest have been officially named so far.

However, speculation has grown around Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, who was reportedly the last person to see her that evening. Law enforcement activity has also been observed near the residence of Guthrie’s daughter Annie, though officials have not clarified the reason.

The Guthrie family had earlier stated they were willing to comply with the reported USD 6 million ransom demand in hopes of securing Nancy Guthrie’s safe return. The investigation remains ongoing.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Collin Rugg), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

