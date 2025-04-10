PNN

New Delhi [India], April 10: AppX has officially exited all creator-led businesses, including its investment in the popular YouTube channel Science and Fun.

AppX has divested its stakes, enabling a smooth exit for five major educational YouTube channels, including Science and Fun, ISAC, Theory of Physics, BioGuru, and Physics by Pankaj Sir, reaching millions of subscribers.

This strategic move is designed to strengthen the company's focus on B2B services, ensure neutrality, and eliminate potential conflicts of interest within the industry.

"As we grow more into the B2B realm with creators, we have decided to cut off all our investments from the creator space. We are ending this on a very good note with all the creators, however, we believe there is a lot of room for growth in the B2B segment for us, and we want to maintain our neutrality in this domain." - Sameer Sadana, CEO of AppX.

Background

Over the past decade, the creator economy has witnessed a significant shift, with many YouTubers expanding beyond ad revenue to monetize their expertise through premium content such as online courses. Recognizing this evolving trend, AppX played a pivotal role in enabling creators to scale their ventures by providing essential financial and operational support.

To facilitate this transition, AppX offered initial capital to YouTubers, covering critical aspects such as Course Production, Hiring Teams, Managing Operations, Office Setup and Technology Infrastructure. AppX would retain a stake in course revenue and the YouTube channels in exchange for this, offering creators financial support while managing business complexities, allowing them to focus on high-value content.

Why AppX Decided to Exit the Creator Investment Space?

* Competitor Concerns - As AppX invested in YouTube channels, some B2B partners raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest, despite the company maintaining ethical business practices.

* Strengthening Neutrality - To ensure industry-wide trust and maintain an unbiased position, AppX made the strategic decision to step away from direct creator investments.

* Clearer Business Focus - B2B solutions provide greater scalability and align more effectively with AppX's long-term vision for sustainable growth and innovation.

Seamless Transition, Stronger Future

As of April 2025, AppX is completing its divestment from five major YouTube education channels, refocusing entirely on B2B growth. This move allows AppX to innovate in digital solutions while ensuring that creators regain full control of their content and revenue.

* Science and Fun - Engaging science content for all ages and k-12 students.

* ISAC NMS - In-depth iit jee education.

* BioGuru - Comprehensive biology education for Neet.

* Physics by Pankaj Sir - High-quality physics instruction for regional boards.

AppX facilitated a smooth divestment, enabling creators to regain full ownership and scale independently. With no disruption to content or engagement, this move reinforced AppX's commitment to a responsible exit. Now fully focused on B2B solutions, AppX is driving innovation to support businesses and creators, marking a new phase of growth.

What's Next for AppX?

As AppX transitions to a fully B2B model, it aims to be a leading technology partner for creators, educators, and businesses. The focus is on custom mobile apps, SEO-optimized websites, and scalable learning platforms with AI-driven engagement, secure payments, and advanced analytics. By embracing B2B, AppX is driving innovation, fostering trust-based partnerships, and shaping the future of digital content and online education.

