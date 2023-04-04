New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/ATK): As the world evolves and begins embracing the advances of technology, the world of cryptocurrency has revolutionized the financial industry with multiple establishments beginning to accept the crypto and NFTs as currency which has prompted government bodies to put their heads together to regulate the industry.

Flybondi, a low-cost airline based in Argentina, has taken a step towards integrating Web3 into its ticketing process, entering a list of companies in the world that have accepted crypto as a form of payment.

The company has announced the launch of Ticket 3.0, a new integration that will enable the airline to reduce customer service costs and increase revenue from trading fees by issuing e-tickets as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

TravelX, an NFT ticketing company, built the NFT ticketing technology on the Algorand blockchain which will enable Flybondi passengers to change the name of, transfer, or sell their "NFTickets" independently.

According to TravelX's Chief Blockchain Officer, Facundo Martin Diaz, the company doesn't charge a fee when users initially purchase a ticket. However, it does receive a 2 per cent transaction fee when trades are made on the secondary market. The airline also gets a 2 per cent cut from these trades.

Passengers can purchase travel tickets from the Flybondi website using fiat currency, and TravelX will issue a synchronized NFT ticket on top of the regular e-ticket. This move will offer Flybondi's customers a more convenient way to manage their tickets while reducing the airline's operating costs.

