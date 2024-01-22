ATK

New Delhi [India], January 22: UPSC is one of the hardest, if not the hardest exam of India yet despite it being incredibly hard it exudes the charm of Bureaucracy that very few can resist. The statics states everything! Every year more than 10 lakh aspirants appear for the exam. It's an exam that needs incredible preparation. But sadly it takes 1-2 years for many aspirants to prepare a proper strategy which helps them to clear the first gateway of UPSC, that is, Prelims. To tackle this problem and to aid the aspirants in their UPSC Prelims preparation Arihant has launched the first of its kind "PULSE-Handwritten Notes". These notes are the First Ever handwritten notes for UPSC Prelims. This is huge. These notes are scientifically colour-coded, so that you can be attentive to the content of study which really matters.

Notes are the secret weapon of countless UPSC Prelims toppers. In the "PULSE-Handwritten Notes", the key focus is on the concepts and the information that are essential for the exam, without getting bogged down in unnecessary details. This saves aspirants valuable time and energy.

Remember, your notes are like a trusty guide on your climb to the IAS summit - choose them wisely, update them diligently, and rely on them for support. For those seeking a head start, consider exploring resources like Pulse for UPSC, known for their concise and to-the-point Handwritten Notes for UPSC. These notes for UPSC Prelims by Arihant might resonate with your learning style. Ultimately, the key lies in identifying the perfect match for your needs.

Embrace the power of focused, well-crafted Notes for UPSC and watch your prelims preparation soar. Now go forth, conquer those mountains of information, and ace that exam!

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)