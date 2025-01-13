HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], January 13: Aristo India, one of the country's premier names in home interior solutions with offerings across wardrobes, kitchens, and furniture, today unveiled its 100% solar-powered manufacturing facility in Bangalore. The state-of-the-art facility is a pioneering effort in the company's quest to achieve carbon neutrality, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future. The Honourable Energy Minister of Karnataka, Shri. KJ George inaugurated the new facility and interacted with staff members.

Also Read | Liquor, Meat Ban in Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav-Led Government Considering To Impose Ban on Sale of Alcohol and Meat Near Religious Sites.

Spread across 104,969 sq.ft (2.4 acres), the facility hosts a dedicated space of 57,300 sq.ft for furniture, and 26,191 sq.ft for finishing and warehousing. The newly installed solar power generation system boasts a capacity of 340 kVAp, generating enough energy to offset the entire electricity consumption of the Bangalore factory. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Aristo India's long-standing commitment to sustainability and innovative practices in home-solutions manufacturing. The factory will also help the company in optimizing costs at scale, thereby passing on the benefits to the customer.

Kuruvila Kurian, Director, Aristo India, speaking about the new facility launch said, "It is a moment of great pride for us at Aristo India as we inaugurate our new solar-powered facility in Bangalore. This marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainability and is in line with our aim to ensure company growth and reach newer customers. This factory has been built to deliver world-class performance, be it people's safety, product quality, or environmental performance and with this green switch, we aim to inspire our partners, customers, and competitors to join us in fostering a greener tomorrow. We remain grateful for the Hon'ble Energy Minister to grace this occasion".

Also Read | Did ‘The Simpsons’ Predict LA Wildfire? Viral Video Claims Eerie Similarity Between 2007 Episode and Ongoing California Wildfires (Watch).

The facility is equipped with high-density solar panels that generate over 1/2 kW per panel, maximizing power output while requiring minimal roof space, and high-efficiency inverters that significantly minimize energy losses. This advanced system is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by 400 tons annually--the equivalent of planting [insert number] trees--while also enhancing local grid stability to ensure better power reliability for the community. Additionally, it improves working conditions at the factory by mitigating summer heat, exemplifying Aristo India's unwavering commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible manufacturing practices.

Aristo India's commitment to sustainability extends beyond solar power. The company actively pursues initiatives such as sewage treatment, raw material waste reduction, service vehicle fleet electrification, and rainwater harvesting. These efforts collectively reinforce its leadership in green manufacturing. The launch of this latest facility reaffirms Aristo India's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and responsible business practices, setting an example for the industry to follow.

About Aristo India

With a vibrant history spanning over two decades, Aristo is a global manufacturer and supplier of wardrobes, kitchens, shutters, furniture, and aluminum profiles, with operations in 16+ countries, including Russia, Europe, China, India, USA, New Zealand, UAE, and more. Known for crafting excellence in wardrobes, kitchens, and more In Aristo in India is a joint venture between Aristo Russia and the Kelachandra business house, boasting a legacy of over 100 years. Over the past 14 years, Aristo India has delighted over 2 lakh customers with premium solutions, supported by over 400 partners and five state-of-the-art production facilities.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mohammed Sulaiman, MSL - mohammed.sulaiman@mslgroup.com; 9710055505

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)