New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsReach): infinite-VARIABLE is proud to announce that its founder, Arnav Fadnavis, has won an award at the 6th Pune CKP Youth Awards. The award ceremony was held on May 14, 2023, at theYashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha in Pune.

The 6th Pune CKP Youth Award are designed to recognize outstanding young individuals who have made significant contributions to society. Fadnavis was recognized for his innovative work, specifically in the development of physical and virtual platform that provide requirements based solutions.

infinite-VARIABLE was founded by Fadnavis with a goal to help communities to come together and grow collectively. The company's virtual platform "ivuniverse.com" has been widely adopted by well established users across multiple industries and domains.

"I am honored to receive this award from the Pune CKP Family Public Trust. I am grateful to my Parents who have believed in me and my goals & were there throughout this journey. This would have been impossible to achieve without their support. Also thank you to my friends, family and team for supporting me,continuously." said Fadnavis. "It is a great recognition of hard work and dedication of the team. infinite-VARIABLE Pvt Ltd comes with a mission/vision of Managing spaces through custom solutions to help enthusiastic humans to create and collaborate. We are committed to take action & assist in meeting the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals. We are here to provide our customers with the best possible solutions to their needs."

infinite-VARIABLE is a Real Estate & IT solutions company based in Pune, India. The company provides requirement based customized solutions . Conceptualized in 2018 & founded in 2020 by Arnav Fadnavis, infinite-VARIABLE has for various communities and domains including arts and culture, gaming, technology, culinary, and much more.

