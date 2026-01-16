VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 16: As hybrid work settles into routine across industries, many organisations are confronting a quieter challenge: maintaining genuine employee engagement when teams are no longer sharing physical spaces. Virtual meetings and collaboration tools have kept operations running, but they have done little to replace the informal interactions that once helped teams build trust and cohesion.

Also Read | BMC Election Result 2026: Mahayuti Breeches Thackeray Fortress, BJP-Shiv Sena Set To Rule Mumbai.

In this environment, Art Gharana has positioned itself as a platform using live creative arts to strengthen connections within hybrid teams. Art Gharana is a creative learning platform offering live, instructor-led programs in music, dance, and visual arts for individuals and organisations worldwide. Its focus is on participation and interaction rather than passive consumption, addressing a gap left by conventional virtual engagement formats.

Art Gharana's approach moves away from one-time team-building events toward regular creative sessions that can be embedded into workplace routines. This model reflects a broader shift in how companies view employee well-being, placing greater value on continuity rather than isolated initiatives. By integrating creative engagement into weekly or monthly schedules, organisations aim to sustain morale and connection over time.

Also Read | Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Election 2026 Results: CM Devendra Fadnavis Congratulates State, Mumbai Unit Chiefs Ravindra Chavan and Ameet Satam Over BJP's Stellar Performance in Civic Polls.

Live facilitation remains central to Art Gharana's format. Sessions are conducted in real time, allowing instructors to interact directly with participants and create a shared experience that feels distinct from standard video meetings. This structure encourages employees to stay present and engaged, fostering a sense of collective participation that is often missing in remote work environments.

Industry observers note that creative activities help reduce workplace barriers by placing participants outside their usual professional roles. When employees engage in art forms they may be unfamiliar with, distinctions of seniority tend to fade, creating a more open and relaxed atmosphere. Such settings are increasingly recognised as valuable for building trust and encouraging candid communication within teams.

The platform also customises its offerings based on organisational requirements. High-energy sessions may be introduced to help teams release stress, while quieter, reflective formats are used to support focus and mental balance. This adaptability has contributed to Art Gharana's growing presence among companies seeking alternatives to traditional wellness and engagement programmes.

As organisations continue to navigate hybrid work models, the emphasis on employee connection is becoming harder to ignore. Retention and performance are closely tied to how supported and connected employees feel, regardless of location. In this context, Art Gharana reflects a growing recognition that meaningful engagement cannot be automated and that shared creative experiences may play an increasingly important role in shaping workplace culture.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)