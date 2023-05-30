BusinessWire India

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], May 30: Art of Healing Cancer (AOHC), celebrated as one of the most advanced institutions pioneering precision oncology for effective patient treatment, shares crucial insights into the transformative practice of using neoadjuvant therapy, systemic treatment administered before surgery, for certain breast cancer types, even in early disease stages. In its relentless pursuit of personalized medicine, AOHC champions the integration of cutting-edge technology, advanced genomics, and a deep understanding of cancer biology to tailor the most effective treatments for patients. The earlier approach includes standard tri-modal treatments for breast cancer, encompassing surgery, radiotherapy, and systemic therapy - comprising chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, and hormonal therapy. With an evolved understanding of cancer biology, AOHC now recommends systemic therapy in a neoadjuvant setting, particularly for specific types of breast cancer, enhancing survival outcomes and improving disease control. The precision oncology approach at the heart of AOHC begins with a diagnostic core biopsy complemented by a detailed histopathological evaluation. This procedure assesses molecular signatures, such as the Estrogen Receptor, Progesterone Receptor, Her 2 Neu, and Ki 67. These biomarkers help not only to classify breast cancer into different subtypes but also provide valuable insights into the most effective treatment methodologies, contributing to improved patient survival. Specifically, AOHC advocates for pre-surgical systemic therapy for Triple Negative and Her 2 Neu Positive Breast Cancers. This method allows physicians to gauge the patient's treatment response using surgical specimens, distinguishing between 'responders' and 'non-responders.' The ultimate aim is to achieve a complete pathological response in the surgical specimen, promising extended survival, reduced risk of recurrence, and excellent disease control. Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, Chief Mentor at AOHC, advises, "Neoadjuvant treatment is preferable even in the early stages of Triple Negative and Her 2 Neu positive breast cancers. Should surgery precede, we lose the opportunity to predict the disease course, understand its biology, and assess the patient's response. This could inadvertently impact patient survival." Arpan Talwar, Co-Founder of AOHC, concurs, emphasizing the importance of adopting the most effective treatment methodology from the start. "A missed opportunity cannot be recovered and often leads to regret," he adds, underscoring the necessity of their precision oncology approach.

