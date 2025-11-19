NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 19: Founded by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, The Art of Living has been nationally recognised for its large scale environmental leadership with two prestigious honours at the 6th National Water Awards and the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Awards 1.0 presented by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. Receiving the Best NGO for Water Conservation title along with a national recognition under the Best Civil Society category, the organisation continues to shape India's water security and ecological resilience with impactful, community driven action.

The award was received by Shri Prasana Prabhu, Chairman of Art of Living's Sri Sri Institute of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Trust (AOL-SSIAST) and the Sri Sri Rural Development Programme Trust (AOL-SSRDP), along with Shri Br Pragyachaitanya, Chairman of Art of Living's Vyakti Vikas Kendra.

The ceremony was graced by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu, underscoring the national importance of water sustainability. She was joined by Shri C. R. Patil, Union Jal Shakti Minister, Shri V. Somanna and Shri Raj Bhushan Choudhary, Ministers of State for Jal Shakti, Shri Ashok K. K. Meena, Secretary, Drinking Water and Sanitation, and Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, Secretary, Water Resources and Ganga Rejuvenation.

During the ceremony, President Smt Droupadi Murmu noted that climate change is disrupting the water cycle and stressed that government and citizens must work together with steady commitment toward water availability and water security. She highlighted that along with water treatment and recirculation, several industrial units have already achieved zero pollutant discharge.

Reinforcing the spirit of national collaboration, Shri C. R. Patil praised the efforts of organisations contributing to Jal Sanchay and Janbhagidari. In this movement, The Art of Living has emerged as a key contributor by reviving 75+ rivers and creating more than 1,05,000 recharge structures that conserve over 174 billion litres of water. This work has improved water access for 3.45 crore people across 20,000 villages, strengthening community resilience.

Aligned with the national call for shared responsibility, AOL SSRDP is driving a measurable impact on the ground. The organisation has been reducing water pollution by treating contaminated water, promoting the recirculation of processed water, and preventing further discharge of pollutants into rivers and water bodies. Through its JalShuddhi initiative, it has restored 152 polluted water bodies, strengthening groundwater recharge and urban water resilience. This includes the revival of 102 temple ponds in Chennai, 11 drains in Agra, 24 drains in Pune, and the Barapulla drain in Delhi NCR, creating clear evidence of sustained ecological healing driven by community participation and scientific intervention.

Shri V. L. Kantha Rao, said that the Namami Gange Mission has become a national model for pollution control and river basin rejuvenation. In this direction, AOL-SSIAST is promoting Natural Farming in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Raebareli, ensuring cleaner recharge into the Ganga. Under the Namami Gange Project, more than 4,500 farmers have been trained and about 3,500 hectares converted to chemical free cultivation along the river. This shift is reducing chemical runoff and strengthening water conservation in the basin. Till now AOL-SSIAST has trained 3 million farmers across 24 states and facilitated the planting of 100 million trees in 36 countries.

On receiving the award, Chairman (AOL-SSIAST & AOL-SSRDP)Shri Prasana Prabhu said, I offer my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble President of India, the Ministry of Jal Shakti, and every volunteer and partner supporting this mission. This recognition strengthens our resolve to advance water conservation and pollution mitigation.

* 800 million lives impacted in 180 countries* 75+ rivers and tributaries revived* 3 million farmers trained in Natural Farming across 24 states* 100 million trees planted in 36 countries and 26 states* 8,00,000+ lives transformed, with the Prison Program active in 65 countries* 4,75,000+ youth trained in livelihood skills across 500 districts* 1,327 free schools educating 1,00,000+ children in 2,032 villages

