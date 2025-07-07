BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 7: The curtains fell on the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES 2025 (BMPS) with an electrifying grand finale at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in Delhi. On Day 3, India's top 16 BGMI teams battled fiercely in a nail-biting showdown, vying for the coveted championship title and their share of the Rs. 4 crore prize pool. Aryan x TMG Gaming emerged as BMPS 2025 champions, securing Rs. 1.25 crore in prize winnings and earning the privilege to represent India at the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, scheduled from July 8 to August 24, 2025, and boasting a historic $70.45 million prize pool.

Hot on their heels was NONX Esports, who put up a formidable performance to finish as first runner-up and earned Rs. 55 lakhs. Los Hermanos rounded out the top three with a strong finish, claiming Rs. 35 lakhs. Among the standout individuals, NONXLEVII stole the spotlight walking away with both the Overall MVP and Realme MVP of the Tournament titles, earning Rs. 4 lakhs for his consistent brilliance across matches.

The finale also celebrated other exceptional moments. NINJA BOY clinched the KIA Clutch Award (Rs. 50,000) for his game-saving plays, while DRAGON OP was recognized as Best IGL, taking home Rs. 1.5 lakhs for his leadership and tactical acumen.

In total, Rs. 4 crore was distributed among the teams, with Aryan X Gaming taking home the lion's share as champions, followed by substantial rewards for the second and third place finishers.

Over 10,000 fans attended the BMPS 2025 Grand Finals across three days, with a record-breaking crowd of over 6,000 on Day 3 alone. The Yashobhoomi Convention Centre was packed to capacity during the finale, creating a charged atmosphere and reflecting the surging popularity of BGMI and competitive esports in India.

BMPS 2025 not only showcased tactical brilliance and raw talent but also solidified India's presence on the global esports stage.

As Aryan x TMG Gaming prepares to represent the nation at the Esports World Cup, the tournament marks a new high in the journey of Indian competitive gaming.

