SMPL

New Delhi [India], March 20: Aditya School of Business Management (ASBM) has once again cemented its position as a leading business school, earning a place among the Top 20 B-Schools in Western India and securing an impressive 6th rank in Mumbai, according to the Times B-School Survey 2025. This recognition highlights ASBM's unwavering dedication to delivering top-quality education, an industry-relevant curriculum, and holistic student development.

Also Read | When Is Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025? Know Date and Significance of the Day That Marks the Death Anniversary of the Son-in-Law of Prophet Muhammad.

Adding to the celebration, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research (AIMSR) has also made an impressive impact, securing the 4th position among B-Schools in Mumbai. These achievements reinforce the group's growing reputation as a centre for developing future business leaders.

Commitment to Excellence in Business Education

Also Read | Kabaddi World Cup 2025 Points Table: Check Team Standings in Men’s and Women’s Competitions with Score Difference.

The Times B-School Survey is a respected annual ranking that evaluates business schools across India on key factors such as academic excellence, faculty expertise, industry engagement, infrastructure, and student placements. ASBM's rise in the rankings reflects its commitment to nurturing well-rounded professionals equipped to excel in the modern corporate world.

ASBM's 6th position in Mumbai and its place in the Top 20 in Western India reflect its strategic approach to business education, which prioritises experiential learning, strong industry collaborations, and practical skill development. With a cutting-edge curriculum aligned with global business trends, the institute has become a preferred destination for top recruiters and a hub for innovation and leadership.

Leadership Perspectives

Sharing his thoughts on the achievement, Prof Mukund Prasad, Incharge Director, at ASBM, said, "We are honoured to be recognised among Mumbai's top B-Schools. This ranking reaffirms our dedication to academic excellence, industry partnerships, and student success. At ASBM, we focus on equipping students with the knowledge, skills, and ethical foundation to thrive as future business leaders."

Adding to this, Dr Balkrishna Parab, Dean Management & Director, at AIMSR said, "Securing the 4th position among Mumbai's B-Schools is a proud milestone for AIMSR. Our commitment to innovative teaching methods, industry-driven programmes, and global exposure has played a key role in shaping professionals who are prepared to take on leadership roles in the business world."

A Legacy of Student Success and Industry Integration

ASBM's consistent ranking among the top business schools is due to its robust academic framework, leadership development initiatives, and strong industry exposure. With a state-of-the-art campus, experienced faculty, and deep corporate engagement, the institute provides an environment that fosters innovation, problem-solving, and strategic thinking.

One of ASBM's strongest differentiators is its placement record, with students securing opportunities at top multinational corporations, high-growth startups, and leading industry firms. The institute maintains a strong industry-academia connection through initiatives like guest lectures, corporate mentorships, live projects, and internships, ensuring students gain real-world business experience before entering the workforce.

Looking Ahead

ASBM remains committed to continuously enhancing its academic programmes, expanding industry collaborations, and strengthening global partnerships to offer students a world-class business education. With this latest recognition from the Times B-School Survey 2025, ASBM is well-positioned to continue its journey of excellence, innovation, and leadership in business education.

For more details about ASBM and its programmes, visit https://www.asbm.edu.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)