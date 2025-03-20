The Martyrdom of Imam Ali is an annual observance marked by the Muslim community around the world. This day marks the death anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib, also known as Hazrat Ali, who was the son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad. The day is observed on the 21st day of Ramadan in the Islamic calendar. Imam Ali, the first Imam of Shia Islam and the fourth Caliph of Sunni Islam was assassinated in 661 CE in Kufa, Iraq. This year, the Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025 falls on Friday, March 21. According to historical records, on the 19th of Ramadan, while leading the Fajr (dawn) prayer in the Great Mosque of Kufa, present-day Iraq, Imam Ali was struck on the head with a poisoned sword by Abd al-Rahman Ibn Muljam, a Kharijite. Hazrat Ali Birthday 2025 Date, History and Significance: All You Need to Know About Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talib a Highly Regarded Figure in Islamic History.

Ibn Muljim had entered Kufa with the intention of killing Ali, probably in revenge for the Kharijites' defeat in the Battle of Nahrawan in 658. He found two accomplices in Kufa, namely, Shabib ibn Bujra and Wardan ibn al-Mujalid. Unlike Ibn Muljim, the swords of these two missed Ali and they fled, but were later caught and killed. He was about sixty-two years of age at the time of his death. The assassination of Imam Ali paved the way for his rival Mu'awiya to get his hands on the Umayyad Caliphate. The shrine of Ali in Najaf, near Kufa, is a major destination for Shia pilgrims. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025 Date

Martyrdom of Imam Ali 2025 falls on Friday, March 21.

Martyrdom of Imam Ali Significance

Imam Ali was known for his wisdom, justice, and devotion to Islam. He is revered as the first Imam in Shia Islam and the fourth Caliph in Sunni Islam. Imam’s assassination was seen as a tragic loss for the Muslim community worldwide. Ali’s death deepened divisions within the Muslim world, leading to further conflicts between different groups. Shia Muslims observe this day with prayers, recitations of his teachings, and acts of charity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2025 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).