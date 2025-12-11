Asian Granito India Ltd. Strengthens Market Presence in Bihar with Launch of Two New Showrooms

Patna (Bihar) [India], December 11: Asian Granito India Limited (AGL), a leading brand in luxury surface products including Tiles, Marbles, Quartz, and Bathware solutions has inaugurated two new showrooms in Bihar to strengthen its retail footprint in the region. The company launched its 'AGL Universe' showroom in Gaya Ji and an 'AGL Exclusive' showroom in Vaishali city. This milestone moment brings a world of elegance and sophisticated surface solutions closer to customers.

* New showrooms launched in Gaya Ji (AGL Universe) and Vaishali (AGL Exclusive).

* With these additions, AGL now has 17 exclusive showrooms in Bihar, including 1 Universe, with 4 more under development.

* Explore AGL's latest range of ceramic wall & floor tiles, glazed & polished vitrified tiles, parking tiles, marble, quartz, bathware and more.

The AGL Universe showroom has been launched in association with Heritage Ceramic in Gaya Ji at Heritage Corporation, Manpur, New Bypass Road, Opp. Sitakund, Gaya Ji, and Bihar 823003. It was inaugurated on 3rd December 2025 by Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Ltd., in the presence of Mr. Manish Singh, DGM, and senior leaders of the company.

The AGL Exclusive showroom launched in Vaishali city in association with Vishal Marble at VISHAL MARBLE, Mahua, Mangru Chowk, Near Maline Yamaha Bike Showroom, Vaishali, Bihar - 844122. It was inaugurated on 6th December 2025 by Mr. Manish Singh, DGM, along with senior leaders of the company.

These twin launches mark another milestone in AGL's continued commitment to strengthening its market presence and enhancing customer experience. With these additions, AGL now operates 17 exclusive showrooms in Bihar, including 1 AGL Universe outlet, along with 4 ongoing exclusive showroom projects that will further expand its presence in the state.

Both new showrooms in Gaya Ji and Vaishali have been designed with premium finishes and modern tile and slab trends. They are built to serve architects, homebuilders and designers seeking stylish and elegant solutions for indoor and outdoor spaces. Customers can explore AGL's latest range, including ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed and polished vitrified tiles, parking tiles, marble, quartz, bathware and more. The showrooms offer a one-stop destination for anyone planning premium, long-lasting and aesthetically rich spaces in Bihar.

Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Bhavesh Patel, Director, Asian Granito India Ltd., said, "Bihar is emerging as a fast growing market with increasing urban development, rising housing demand, and a strong push towards infrastructure and modern living spaces. With our new showrooms in Gaya Ji and Vaishali, customers in the region can now experience AGL's latest surfaces in a dedicated and convenient environment. Our aim is to support architects, designers and homeowners by offering premium products and a seamless selection experience. These launches strengthen our presence in the state as we continue expanding and serving customers with quality and trust."

Company has strategically enhanced its brand presence by signing Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor as the face of its "Premium ka Pappa" campaign. Additionally, AGL's Bonzer7 brand onboarded actress Vaani Kapoor for its "Kya Baat Hain" campaign, aiming to resonate with younger audiences and reinforce its market position. These campaigns underscore AGL's commitment to innovation and its strategy to connect with a broader consumer base.

In a short span of two & half decade, Asian Granito India Ltd has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand. The Company manufacture and markets a range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Sanitaryware and Faucets. The Company has 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centers and an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The Company also exports to more than 100 countries.

About AGL: https://aglasiangranito.com/

Established in the year 2000, AGL has emerged as India's leading Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions brand in a short span of two & Half decades. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of Tiles, Engineered Marble and Quartz, Bathware and Faucets. AGL products are synonymous with reliability, adaptability, innovation, quality consciousness and the company has created a strong brand identity, well recognized globally and loyal customer following across segments. Today it is 4th largest listed ceramic tile company in India with Strength of more than 700 field force.

Ranked amongst the top ceramic tiles companies in India, AGL has achieved over 65 times growth in its production capacity, from 0.83 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2000 to 54.5 Million Sq. Mtrs. Per Annum in FY 2025. AGL is also the only tiles company to be acknowledged in the Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2015 for achieving phenomenal growth.

The Company has 14 state-of-the-art manufacturing units spread across Gujarat and 277 plus exclusive franchisee showrooms, 13 company owned display centres across India. Further, the Company has an extensive marketing and distribution network pan India with 18,000 plus touchpoints including distributors, dealers and sub-dealers in India. The company also exports to more than 100 countries.

The Company looks to strengthen its identity as the leader in the Indian ceramic industry by consistently introducing innovative and value-added products in the market to keep pace with its valued customers. Headquartered in Ahmedabad, AGL is listed on NSE & BSE and reported net consolidated turnover of INR 1628 crore in FY 2025. (For more information, please visit: www.aglasiangranito.com)

