Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 24 (ANI/NewsVoir): Decades come and similarly go, evolving styles and trends. What remains, is the spirit of celebration and togetherness which is constant. Through the course of 37 years, Asian Paints Sharad Shamman has nurtured, inspired and championed Bengal's festive soul, Durga Pujo. Paying a musical tribute to the changing tones of Sharodiya, and to celebrate the recognition of the festival as a world heritage by UNESCO, Asian Paints has launched their new film for Sharad Shamman.

The film opens in the 80's, exploring the journey of a music video through decades. Marked by retro music, complete with disco riffs and octa-pad beats, the 80's move on to the 90's, with pop rock signatures of the times. The song progresses into the 2000s, with the first flushes of electronica. Each decade is represented by an Asian Paints paint can from the times. The film echoes the core sentiments that styles and customs may change, but the spirit of Sharodiya stays the same.

Also Read | CBI Cracks Down on Child Porn, Raids 56 Locations in 20 States Under 'Operation MeghChakra'.

Durga Puja is an important time for the Bengali diaspora, and Asian Paints understands that. With every year, they take consumers through the changing colours of culture while adding new shades of innovation, to the topcoats of tradition. That's why it comes as no surprise that Asian Paints Sharad Shamman would join UNESCO in celebrating Durga Pujo as an intangible world heritage.

Speaking on the film, Amit Syngle, MD and CEO, Asian Paints Limited expressed, "We've been championing Asian Paints Sharad Shamman in Kolkata for the last 37 years, since 1985. As we get into the 38th year, the celebrations have become even more special since UNESCO has inscribed the festival as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Over the last four decades, Asian Paints has been synonymous with Durga Pujo celebrations, not just in encouraging art and the culture of the city, but also in heightening the excitement among pandals to win the prestigious Sharad Shamman trophy."

Also Read | World Pharmacists Day 2022 Date & Theme: Know the Significance of This Day and Ways To Thank All Pharmacists Who Contribute to Improving Global Health Outcomes.

"We have more than one reason to celebrate Sharodiya this year. The decision taken by UNESCO to declare Durga Pujo as an intangible world heritage inspired us to reimagine our annual Sharad Shamman campaign. The film is a tribute to Kolkata's evolving pop culture, its sounds and images. The changing musical signatures through the course of the film have managed to invite the vintage past to our contemporary celebrations. It is a quick tour through Kolkata's cultural history, a tribute to the people and the customs that have helped us become a world heritage in the first place," remarked Sujoy Roy, Executive Creative Director of Ogilvy India.

Watch the new film of Asian Paints Sharad Shamman below:

YT Link - www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZxtKkykoevk

Since its foundation in 1942, Asian Paints has come a long way to become India's leading and Asia's second largest paint company, with a consolidated turnover of Rs. 289 billion. Asian Paints operates in 15 countries and has 27 paint manufacturing facilities in the world, servicing consumers in over 60 countries. Asian Paints has always been a leader in the paint industry, innovating & introducing new concepts in India like Colour Ideas, Safe Painting Services, Colour Next and Asian Paints Beautiful Homes Stores. Asian Paints manufactures wide range of paints for Decorative and Industrial use for interior and exterior walls. Their portfolio also includes SmartCare range for waterproofing, WoodTech products for wood finishes and Adhesives range for all surfaces. The company is also present in the "Home Improvement and Decor segment" and offers bath and kitchen products. The company also introduced lightings, furnishings, and furniture in its portfolio and offers a range of safe and supervised painting and interior design services.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)