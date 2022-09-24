World Pharmacists Day celebrates every pharmacist, pharmaceutical scientist and all the others in this field. This day was created to increase awareness about the noble profession and the role pharmacists play in our daily lives. It’s also a time to show our immense gratitude to all the pharmacists for the crucial role they play in improving global health outcomes. The role of a pharmacist in today’s time includes providing the right medication to people, overseeing the stocking and restocking of medicines, and staying ahead of medicine expiry dates. Because of this crucial role they play in ensuring our good health, a special day has been dedicated to them. On this World Pharmacist Day 2022, learn about the date, history, theme of the year, significance and ways to celebrate the day. World Heart Day 2022 Date, History & Theme: What Is the Significance of the Day Raising Awareness About Cardiovascular Diseases? Everything You Need To Know.

Date and Theme of World Pharmacists Day 2022

This day is celebrated annually on September 25 to honour all pharmacists and their crucial role in society. The theme for World Pharmacists Day 2022 is “Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world.” The theme focuses on pharmacists’ positive impact on health all over the world and aims to strengthen solidarity among people in the profession, with the common agenda for everyone being the health of people.

History and Significance of World Pharmacists Day

International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) established this day to honour all pharmacists, for the development of this profession and to support the pharmacist network. In 2009, at the International Pharmaceutical Federation's council meeting in Turkey, the idea for a special day for pharmacists was floated. Pharmacy is rooted deeply in history with Greek legends speaking of gods being apothecaries or pharmacists. For a long time, healing and pharmacy were thought of as the same practice, till a more defined role for pharmacists was recognised by the 17th century. This day is celebrated to acknowledge their worth and to recognise that they’re the easiest to approach out of all the healthcare professionals and due to their expertise and knowledge, we know a lot more about the medicines we consume.

Ways to Observe World Pharmacists Day

This day can be celebrated by firstly showing gratitude to your local pharmacist who has advised you during difficult times. We can also learn more about their role and ways in which we can contribute to our local pharmacy to support the profession.

According to legends, the Greek god of healing, Asclepius, delegated the compounding of his remedies to Hygieia, his apothecary or pharmacist. Pharmacists have been around for a long time and this day is a way to appreciate them in every way. Happy World Pharmacists Day 2022!

