PRNewswire

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: ASM Group of Institutes is proud to announce receiving, official copyright for its innovative 'Student Profiling' process. This process has been developed based on student data analysis by Dr. Prabha Shankar, Director of Corporate Relations & Talent Development, and Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes. This transformative approach enables enhancing students' skills & dovetailing it to requirements of the job market and connect each student with the best career opportunities suitable to his/her Profile. The 'Student Profiling' process empowers students by assessing their skills and tailoring their educational journey to ensure they are job-ready and confident.

Also Read | Phalguna Purnima 2025 Date in India: Know Tithi, Auspicious Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations Related to Falgun Purnima.

Dr. Prabha Shankar, co-creator of Student Profiling methodology, explains: "We began the 'Student Profiling' process several years ago, with an aim to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world job skills requirements. By assessing each student's strengths, we provide tailored and regular guidance that builds confidence, hones skills, and prepares them for the job they are best suited for. Over the years, we've seen how this process has helped students realize their strengths & weakness and work towards bridging gaps of the ASK (Attitude, Skill, Knowledge) & thus secure meaningful careers. We are now proud to hold the copyright for this unique approach."

What is 'Student Profiling' and How Does It Benefit Students?

Also Read | ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ Episode 26 Promo OUT: Talha Convinces Roshi To Stay Away From Shariq but She Questions Him Angrily (Watch Video).

'Student profiling' is a comprehensive, step-by-step process that prepares students for professional success. Here's how it works. Soon after induction, the students face a Simulation of Corporate Interview process. Each new student is subjected to

1. Aptitude Test2. Followed by a Group Discussion (GD)3. Followed by Personal Interview (PI)

Based on results of 1, 2 and 3 above, along with their academic performance in 10th, 12th and graduation, each student is rated on a scale of 100. Each student is evaluated on his/her knowledge, communication, logical capability, and group work.

Thus, both students and faculty are aware of each student's current relative standing in the class based on which Students are categorized, trained, reassessed after a year, post completion of SIP (Summer Internship Project).

1. Categorization Based on Skills

Students, coming from diverse academic backgrounds, are categorized into three distinct groups based on their skills and learning needs. This allows for customized training tailored to their strengths and areas of development.

2. Training at the Right Pace

A personalized training schedule is designed for each group, enabling fast learners to progress quickly while offering additional support to those requiring more time to master certain concepts.

3. Reassessment After Summer Internship (SIP)

Following the Summer Internship Program (SIP), students undergo reassessment to gauge their progress, solidifying the real-world skills they've acquired through hands-on experience. The same process conducted soon after induction is repeated.

After the second profiling, each student is suggested a career map and given job recommendations. To further refine their skills and ensure they are fully prepared for the corporate world, students engage using BrainPulses, a gamified quizzing platform. BrainPulses provides an interactive and engaging way for students to continuously assess and enhance their knowledge, keeping them sharp and ready for real-world challenges. This not only benefits the students but also provides value to corporates, as companies gain access to a pool of job-ready candidates who are equipped to deliver results from day one. Having been trained through Student Profiling and reinforced by BrainPulses, students are able to seamlessly integrate into companies.

Dr. Sandeep Pachpande, Chairman, ASM Group of Institutes, emphasizes: "At ASM Group of Institutes, we are committed to delivering education that leads to meaningful careers. The 'Student Profiling' system ensures our students are equipped with the right skills at the right time, making them job-ready and successful. The copyright signifies our dedication to providing top-notch education that addresses the needs of both employers and students."

Admissions Now Open - Build Your Future with ASM Group of Institutes!

As the admission season is now open, ASM Group of Institutes invites aspiring students to enroll and take advantage of the 'Student Profiling' process, ensuring a personalized, career-focused education that's tailored to industry demands. With a 41-year legacy of excellence, ASM Group of Institutes has been shaping successful careers through high-quality education, industry-aligned training, and exceptional job placements.

ASM Group of Institutes offers a range of programs across leading institutions:

* ASM's IBMR (Institute of Business Management and Research) is recognized as one of the top B Schools in Pune, offering flagship PGDM, MBA and MCA programs designed to prepare future business leaders with comprehensive industry knowledge and skill development. Explore ASM's IBMR Programs

* ASM's IIBR (Institute of International Business and Research) offers programs that cater to the evolving needs of global business, providing students with practical training and exposure to international business trends. Learn more about ASM's IIBR Programs

* ASM's CSIT (Commerce, Science and Information Technology) College provides cutting-edge under-graduate and postgraduate programs designed to equip students with the technical skills needed in today's digital world. Discover ASM's CSIT Programs

Each of these institutions is committed to developing the next generation of industry-ready professionals. Enroll now at ASM Group of Institutes and benefit from the Student Profiling process that's transforming education and career prospects for students.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2606560/ASM_Group_Logo_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)