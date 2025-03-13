Phalguna Purnima or Falgun Purnima holds great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus. This day is considered one of the most auspicious days as per Panchang, when the Moon's rays fall directly on Earth. Holi, one of the most significant and popular Hindu festivals, is observed during Phalguna Purnima. The day also coincides with Lakshmi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the Hindu Goddess of wealth and prosperity. Phalguna Purnima 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025. According to drikpanchang, the moonrise on Purnima is at 19:21 pm. The Phalguna Purnima Upavasa falls on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Phalguna Purnima is also known as Vasanta Purnima, as this Purnima coincides with Vasanta Ritu out of a total of six Ritus or seasons in Vedic astrology. The day marks the start of the spring season and the end of the winter season. In this article, let’s know more about the Phalguna Purnima 2025 date, timings and the significance of the auspicious day.

Phalguna Purnima 2025 Date

Phalguna Purnima 2025 falls on Friday, March 14, 2025.

Phalguna Purnima Significance

Phalguna Purnima is an important and auspicious Hindu occasion that is said to bring prosperity and happiness. Observing the Phalguna Purnima Vrat with devotion is believed to bless the devotees with good fortune. This fast is traditionally broken after sighting the moon and performing the evening rituals.

In several South Indian states, namely Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, Phalguna Purnima is observed as Kama Dahanam. Phalguna Purnima also coincides with the birth anniversary of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu. Hence the day of Phalguna Purnima is very significant for Gaudiya Vaishnavas.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

