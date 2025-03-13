Ahad Raza Mir and Dananeer Mobeen have been taking fans of Pakistani TV shows by storm with their blockbuster show - Meem Se Mohabbat (मीम से मोहब्बत in Hindi). The slow-burn opposites attract age gap romance has taken on a faster pace as we witness Roshi being blackmailed by Shariq into marrying him, Talha finally breaking off his engagement to Sabeeka and the struggle of whether Roshi will be pushed into marrying Shariq or find a way out of the blackmail. And Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 26 promo gives us a glimpse of all these thrilling questions and more.

Meem Se Mohabbat Episode 25 ended with Roshi being pushed into going out with Shariq for dinner, just as Talha also heads out for a work meeting. The episode 26 promo shows us Shariq taunting Roshi about her inability to speak up against going out with him, in front of her family. He warns her that he will spend time with her till 9 pm and only then drop her back home. Meanwhile, we finally see Talha speak to Roshi on call, where he warns her against marrying Shariq, citing that he is not a good man. A frustrated and angry Roshi shuts Talha down by asking him what right he has to make these comments.

Meanwhile, at the Suleman residence, we see Roshi’s mom discussing the possibility of a quicker wedding for Roshi and Shariq. She is seen informing Roshi’s grandmother about the fact that Shariq’s father has a scheduled heart surgery, for which his mother needs to travel back to Kuwait. They discuss that Shariq and his family want to complete Roshi and Shariq’s wedding before this surgery.

The teaser has confirmed fans' doubts that the day of Roshi and Shariq’s wedding would arrive sooner rather than later. However, the turn of events at the wedding is still under heavy speculation. Prior promos also showed Talha finally confessing his love to Roshi, which has fans convinced that Talha will continue to make several attempts to stop Roshi from getting married to Shariq.

Watch 'Meem Se Mohabbat' Ep 26 Promo Video:

Meem Se Mohabbat airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8pm on Hum TV. The show is subsequently uploaded across YouTube for international fans to stream. The show has become one of the most popular dramas of all time with Ahad Raza Mir being praised for his impeccable acting in the show that marks his comeback to Pakistani television. Dananeer Mobeen has also been heavily praised for her portrayal of Ayat Suleman aka Roshi.

