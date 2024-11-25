SMPL

Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Building on the success of its inaugural project, Sky Court, Aspire Constructions is proud to announce the launch of its flagship development, '1 Court', in Savedi, Ahilyanagar. This ambitious project is the culmination of extensive on-ground and online research to pinpoint the perfect product, pricing and a lifestyle that is the need of the hour.

'1 Court' is more than just a residential complex; it's a lifestyle destination. The project's marketing campaign, "Have it all - Homes, lifestyle and amenities," encapsulates the essence of these holistic offerings.

Key Features of '1 Court':

* One of the tallest towers in the area, featuring a Ground + Podium + 12 + Rooftop structure

* 90 units offering 2 BHK, 3 BHK and Jodi apartments

* 20+ lifestyle amenities such as gym, turf, kids' play area, banquet hall and never-heard amenities such as sky lounge, jogging track, mini golf and more

* RERA Carpet areas ranging from 866 Sq. Ft. [80.45 Sq. Mtr.] to 1120 Sq. Ft. [104.50 Sq. Mtr.]

* Open & green views

* Ample parking space within the project

* Vastu-compliant homes

* 24x7 security

Ar. Manas Vanwari, Promoter at Aspire Constructions states "We are excited to launch our second and our flagship project, 1 Court in Savedi. After extensive research on demand, supply and future appreciation potential, we believe Savedi will become the most sought-after destination in Ahilyanagar. This is due to the rise of diverse housing options and upcoming infrastructure developments. At Aspire, we want to transform locations into prime choices for buyers and are all set to change the landscape of Ahilyanagar with 1 Court, offering residents an enhanced quality of life."

To elevate the customer experience, Aspire Constructions has established a dedicated sales lounge at the project site. This facility features multiple lounge areas for discussions, a central core area for visitors, a celebration corner and a grand show flat.

Strategically located in Savedi, with close proximity to Pipeline Road, the residents can seamlessly navigate to all corners of the city, with ease. 1 Court by Aspire Constructions is a smart upgrade for homebuyers seeking an upscale lifestyle characterized by a balanced living environment developed by a professional developer. It not only provides modern amenities and convenience with enhanced connectivity but also offers optimum utilization of space.

Aspire Constructions has partnered with YOZU, a real estate consultancy, to strategize and execute end-to-end research, marketing and sales operations. Vanwari Architects is responsible for the project's design and architecture, while Aarkh Designs' is handling the interior design solutions and Liaison Architect is Ar. Mayur Kothari.

About Aspire Constructions:

A new-age development company focuses on thoughtful design, professional approach and quality construction. Aspire Constructions, under the leadership of Architect Manas Vanwari, continues to shape India's skyline with cutting-edge architectural designs and planning. A second-generation entrepreneur, Manas Vanwari has infused global insights into the family business, having earned a Master of Science in Urban Design from Columbia University, New York. With 900+ projects completed in the past 50+ years, the firm has been at the forefront of prestigious developments, including Mindspace Gigaplex in Mumbai, Maestro at Juhu Beach and Raheja One on Altamount Road.

For sales inquiries, please contact +91 8355 88 4543. MahaRERA Number: P52200000077.

For sales inquiries, please contact +91 8355 88 4543. MahaRERA Number: P52200000077.

