Manjummel Boys actor Ganapathi was arrested on Saturday (November 22) night in Kalamassery for drunk driving and overspeeding. The incident occurred as Ganapathi was traveling from Angamaly to Kalamassery when police noticed his vehicle driving at high speed. Malayalam Actor Baiju Santhosh Arrested in Thiruvananthapuram for Allegedly Driving Drunk and Hitting Two-Wheeler.

According to reports, officers initially attempted to stop the actor’s car at checkpoints in Athani and Aluva, but Ganapathi reportedly failed to comply and continued driving. Eventually, police managed to intercept his vehicle in Kalamassery, where they conducted an alcohol test that confirmed he was under the influence. The Malayalam actor has been charged with reckless driving and ignoring police instructions. The arrest came after officers observed his vehicle speeding and changing lanes erratically on the National Highway between Angamaly and Kalamassery. Following his arrest, Ganapathi was released on bail. Video of ‘Jailer’ Actor Vinayakan Engaging in Verbal Spat With Shopkeeper in Goa Goes Viral; Netizens React – WATCH.

Ganapathi started his career as a dubbing artist for Santhosh Sivan’s Anandabhadram. He made his acting debut as a child actor in the bilingual film Before The Rains, also directed by Santhosh Sivan. Ganapathi rose to fame with his role in Sathyan Anthikad’s Vinodayathra. Chithrasalabhangalude Veedu, Vallikudilile Vellakkaran, Kammatti Paadam, Chunkzz are among his other prominent films.

