New Delhi, November 25: Apple's iOS updates bring innovations, and while iOS 18 focused on AI-powered enhancements, iOS 19 is reportedly aiming higher. According to reports, the upcoming version will likely introduce a Siri upgrade that may function more like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

iPhone users are anticipating the release of the iOS 18.2 update, which is expected to come with new features. Among these features, it is said to include ChatGPT integration, introducing Genmoji, and adding an Image Playground, and more. The iOS 18.2 update will likely be available around mid-December. Paytm Introduces UPI LITE Auto Top-Up Feature for Pin-Less Payments; Check Details.

As per a report of Bloomberg, Apple is planning to give Siri a major update to keep up with the advancements in AI with the rise of ChatGPT. However, the updated version of Siri may not be available until 2026. Since Apple announced its new AI platform in June, there are high expectations for a more advanced and capable Siri that can better assist its users.

iOS 19 Features (Expected)

The updated version of Siri is anticipated to be revealed alongside iOS 19 during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) in June 2025. However, the official launch for users might not happen until spring 2026. Apple is planning to introduce a more conversational and interactive Siri, powered by advanced large language models. The new Siri is expected to function similarly to OpenAI's ChatGPT, which may allow the voice assistant to handle more complex tasks compared to other AI Chatbots. PVR INOX Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot ‘MJ’ To Assist With All Movie-Related Queries; Check Details.

The upgrade is expected to make Siri more helpful and capable to provide its users with a better experience when they interact with their devices. Apple is likely to include a number of new and advanced features in the upcoming iOS 19.4 update. However, the specific details about these features have not yet been revealed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2024 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).