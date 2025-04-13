Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): Based on the positive beginnings made in the Advantage Assam 2.0, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the Director Adani Ports Jeet Adani and his team in Guwahati on Sunday.

As per a statement from Chief Minister's Office, they held a detailed discussion to advance the implementation of the key investment commitments made during the investment summit in Guwahati.

The meeting aimed at operationalising the mutual understandings between Government of Assam and Adani Group, held an in depth discussion to formalize the procedures for taking off the projects for the benefits of the state.

The Adani Group has made a commitment of Rs 50,000 crore investment during Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit held in Guwahati this February.

The meeting also discussed the MoUs signed between Government of Assam and Adani Group related to investments in areas like cement plants, building of aerocity, construction of thermal power project etc.

Moreover, the meeting also threw lights on the opportunities created by Jogighopa Multimodal Logistics Park, and how Adani Group can create pathways to start economic activities surrounding the logistic park.

Chief Minister Sarma elaborated on the facilities including air, road, railway and waterway connectivity developed by the government for initiating flurry of business activities with the park and its upstream and downstream.

The meeting discussed on areas like hotels, infrastructure projects, and roads.

Chief Minister Sarma assured expeditious disposal of all requirements of the Group including allotting suitable land to ensure that the economic gateway to Assam can be strengthened fast.

The discussion also unfolded several pathways for involving Adani Group's expertise for laying newer grounds.

CM Sarma during the meeting also stated that the collaborations with the Adani Group can unleash new possibilities in logistical connectivity and allied infrastructure projects and create landscape for flourishing business opportunities in diversified sectors in Assam.

CM Sarma thanking Jeet Adani and his team said that Government of Assam works 24/7 for the people of the state as he expressed his gratitude to the Adani Group for attending the meeting even on Sunday.

The meeting also highlighted the roadmap to brighten the mutual collaborations between Assam and the Adani Group for the people of the state and the region at large. (ANI)

