Assam [India], February 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to announce the latest findings from the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), revealing 235 per cent surge in rural consumption in Assam between 2012 and 2023.

The Chief Minister emphasized that this growth rate significantly outpaced the national average, indicating a robust expansion in the state's village economy.

The NSSO survey indicated a substantial rise in Assam's rural Monthly Per Capita Expenditure (MPCE), which soared by 235.5 per cent compared to 2012 figures.

Sarma underscored the significance of this surge, stating that Assam's per capita rural expenditure has surpassed the national average, serving as a testament to the remarkable economic growth unfolding in the state's rural areas.

In comparison to 2012, the survey highlighted that India's rural MPCE witnessed a growth of 199.9 per cent over the same period.

Minister Sarma's remarks underscored the considerable lead Assam has taken in rural consumption growth, positioning the state as a frontrunner in economic development at the grassroots level.

CM Sarma projected that Assam's per capita expenditure in rural areas is poised to exceed the national average in the near future.

The NSSO findings serve as a testament to Assam's economic resilience and burgeoning potential, as the state continues to chart a path of sustainable development and prosperity.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's announcement underscores the government's dedication to leveraging data-driven insights to inform policies and initiatives aimed at advancing the well-being of the people of Assam.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauds the state's remarkable growth in rural consumption, outpacing the national average.

The NSSO survey on household consumption expenditure aims at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country, for States and Union Territories, and for different socio-economic groups. (ANI)

