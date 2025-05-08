BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: AstaGuru's Jewellery, Silver and Timepieces auction 'Heirloom Collectibles', scheduled for May 10 - 11, 2025, promises to showcase the finest of jewellery, vintage silver and rare watches. The jewellery curation includes a mix of both Western and traditional Indian designs executed in exceptional diamonds, rubies, emeralds and natural pearls among others. The silver selection features Indian and European vintage silver pieces that reflect the masterful craftsmanship of the time. The horology collection will present an extraordinary gamut of vintage and modern watches from globally renowned brands, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Rolex, Hubolt, Breguet, A. Lange & Sohne. Talking about the jewellery section of the catalogue, Jay Sagar, Jewellery Expert, AstaGuru Auction House says, "We take immense pleasure in offering a phenomenal curation of jewellery that is impeccably executed with exquisite gemstones such as Zambian and Colombian emeralds, natural pearls, magnificent diamonds and rare Burmese rubies. Each of these pieces are testament to the craftsmanship of modern and vintage jewellery. The selection offered is ideal for any collector, new and seasoned alike, with a variety of minimalist and opulent pieces." Leading the jewellery section is Lot no. 19, An Extraordinary Emerald & Diamond Necklace. This magnificent necklace celebrates opulence and artistry, featuring a harmonious interplay of exquisite emeralds and diamonds. Designed in a classic collar style, it showcases a beautiful arrangement of emeralds that gradually ascend in size towards the centre, culminating in a dramatic, pear-shaped diamond. Each emerald is bordered by diamonds, enhancing their vivid green hue and adding a regal brilliance to the piece. The upper half of the necklace is also adorned with intricately set diamonds. The piece is estimated to be acquired for INR 6,95,00,000 - 7,50,00,000. Emeralds are prized for their vivid and rich green colour. The intense and lush green hue is unique among gemstones and stands out, making emeralds a distinctive choice for jewellery, especially for festive and celebratory occasions. They have been used in royal jewellery, religious artefacts, and by prominent historical figures, contributing to their prestigious reputation. The gemstones have also been associated with various symbolic meanings, including love, rebirth, and fertility. Lot no. 174 is An Impressive Nine-Row Natural Pearl Necklace estimated to be sold at INR 5,00,00,000 - 6,00,00,000. The beautiful necklace is composed of beautifully matched natural pearls graduated in size and arranged in nine cascading rows. The pearl strands are secured on a chedia. Owing to their rarity, natural pearls have always been highly prized and coveted across the world, especially by Indian royalty. The chronicles of history bear the testimony of pearls being an important jewel among kings and emperors. Natural pearls were also heavily sought after during the Art Deco period, one of the most significant design and art movements in history. Speaking of the horology curation, Jehangir Readymoney, AstaGuru's Luxury Timepiece Expert, stated, "India is witnessing a surge in interest in luxury watches, and AstaGuru is catering to this growing demand by presenting a curated selection of rare and limited-edition timepieces from globally acclaimed brands. This auction offers exceptional pieces suitable for both seasoned connoisseurs and those new to collecting. These timepieces represent the zenith of horological artistry, masterfully combining style, complexity, and individuality. This collection showcases exclusive limited-edition and bespoke luxury watches that captivate enthusiasts around the globe." Lot no. 20, a Rolex Submariner 18k Yellow Gold Wristwatch Reference 126618LB, leads the horology section. The self-winding movement watch, calibre no. 3235 features 31 jewels, a 70-hour power reserve (approx.) and Rolex's Paramagnetic blue Parachrom hairspring & bi-directional self-winding rotor. The deep blue dial's luminescent Chromalight display is an innovation that improves visibility in dark environments, an essential feature for divers. The watch features an 18k gold bezel with a Cerachrom blue bezel insert,18k yellow gold case, caseback, bracelet, clasp and crown. It is estimated to be acquired for INR 32,00,000 - 36,00,000. Rolex has stood as the beacon of precision, style and craftsmanship in the world of horology. The Swiss manufacturer has long been known for iconic timepieces, their love for attention to detail and finds ardent fans throughout the world. Lot no. 120 is a Hublot Spirit Of Big Bang 18k Rose Gold Wristwatch Reference 614.OX.1180. RX. With a manual-winding Meca10 movement, calibre no. HUB1233, the watch features a skeleton dial with a power reserve indicator and small seconds feature. It also showcases an 18k King gold barrel-shaped case and caseback, 18k rose gold bezel and crown and a rubber strap with a titanium folding clasp. The watch is estimated to be sold at INR 29,50,000 - 36,50,000. Hublot is renowned for its meticulous craftsmanship, blending traditional Swiss watchmaking with cutting-edge materials. Each timepiece reflects precision engineering, often featuring in-house movements and complex chronographs. Their 'Art of Fusion' philosophy marries innovation with heritage in every watch. For more information, please log on www.astaguru.com

Also Read | ??? ??? ?? ??, ??? ??????.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)