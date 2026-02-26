Wurfel Makes History as the First Indian Modular Kitchen Brand to Win the Prestigious Good Design Award

New Delhi [India], February 26: Wurfel, India's leading luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, has won the eminent Good Design Award, marking a milestone in its journey from homegrown innovation to global recognition.

Wurfel, India's premier luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, has earned global acclaim by winning the Good Design Award 2025. This recognition is for its exceptional creation, the Katha Kitchen Series, a testament to Wurfel's unwavering commitment to human-centric design that transcends aesthetics to touch emotion and identity.

Dream Designed in India, Celebrated Globally

Founded in 2015, Wurfel entered the Indian market with a vision to redefine modular kitchens and interior solutions with design excellence, superior quality, and unmatched customer service. Over the years, it has not only led the Indian market but also aimed to put Indian design on the global stage. This global honour from Good Design signifies more than just a design win; it affirms Wurfel's philosophy of combining storytelling, craftsmanship, and design with purpose. It places Wurfel among the world's leading innovators, shaping the future of design.

About Good Design Award

The Good Design Award is one of the world's most respected platforms, recognising excellence in design across product, architecture, and engineering. It honours work that demonstrates outstanding innovation, functionality, and relevance, evaluated by an international jury of design and industry experts.

To be recognised by the Good Design Award is to be acknowledged among the world's most thoughtful and forward-looking brands, those who design with clarity, purpose, and responsibility.

Katha Kitchen: A Living Memoir

Inspired by the word Katha, meaning 'story' in many Indian languages, this kitchen series is one of Wurfel's most emotionally evocative creations. More than a functional space, the Katha Kitchen is a narrative brought to life, a bespoke canvas reflecting the homeowner's memories, rituals, and aspirations.

Designed to be an extension of one's personality, Katha blends architecture with autobiography. Its elegance lies in its ability to hold meaning, making every element personal and powerful. The Katha series is where storytelling meets timeless design, winning hearts and awards alike.

What Sets Wurfel Apart?

Wurfel's growing acclaim stems not only from its striking aesthetics but also from the depth of craftsmanship and the seamless service woven into every creation.

1. European Craftsmanship, Indian Sensibilities

Wurfel sources its materials and hardware from Europe's top manufacturers, while adapting its designs to suit the demands of Indian homes and cooking styles, combining international quality with local practicality.

2. Lifetime Warranty

Reinforcing their trust in product longevity, Wurfel offers a lifetime* warranty on its kitchens, a rare commitment in the segment, offering customers confidence and peace of mind.

3. Customisation & Space Efficiency

From apartments to large villas, Wurfel's modular solutions maximise space without compromising on style, delivering tailor-made designs for every homeowner.

4. Diverse Finishes & Personalisation

With a wide palette of finishes, colours, and textures, Wurfel allows homeowners to personalise their kitchens and wardrobes down to the last detail.

5. Exceptional Service

The Wurfel experience extends beyond the showroom. Thanks to a well-trained installation and after-sales team that ensures a smooth and satisfactory journey for every client.

6. Transparent & ResponsibleWurfel takes pride in its transparent practices and responsible sourcing, ensuring that what looks beautiful on the outside is equally sustainable at its core.

7. Design-Led InnovationInnovation is continuous at Wurfel. From mechanisms to materials, the brand continually improves to meet the evolving lifestyle needs of its customers.

A Global Milestone, Rooted in Indian Values

Winning the Good Design Award marks another milestone in Wurfel's journey, not just as a brand, but as an ambassador for India."This recognition for the Katha kitchen reinforces our belief that exceptional design is personal," said a Wurfel spokesperson. "We are proud to bring Indian storytelling into the global design dialogue."

By presenting authentic Indian narratives through a global design lens, Wurfel positions itself among elite design houses that shape meaningful and impactful living experiences worldwide.

Looking Ahead: Designing with Soul

For Wurfel, this recognition is not a culmination, but a meaningful step forward in an evolving journey. The brand remains deeply committed to designing kitchens that go beyond aesthetics, spaces that are emotionally intelligent, functionally refined, and built with longevity in mind.

As homes in India continue to evolve, Wurfel seeks to shape them not through fleeting trends, but through timeless, considered design. This philosophy takes on added significance as Wurfel becomes the first Indian modular kitchen brand to participate at EuroCucina, as part of Salone del Mobile in April 2026. This milestone is a matter of pride not only for Wurfel, but for the entire Indian modular kitchen industry, marking India's growing presence on the global design stage.

About Wurfel

Wurfel is India's most awarded luxury modular kitchen and wardrobe brand, known for its precision-engineered European standards, customer-first approach, and design-led thinking. The brand has a growing national footprint and continues to set benchmarks in quality, finish, and service.

Learn more at: www.wurfel.in

