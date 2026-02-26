VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26: To commemorate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din on February 27, Ultra Jhakaas, India's biggest Marathi OTT platform, has announced the launch of the "Marathi Bhasha Din Stream Fest" a curated digital celebration of Marathi language, cinema, theatre, and contemporary storytelling.

Running through the last week of February, the Stream Fest revisits some of the most loved and impactful Marathi films from the late 1990s through the 2000s and 2010s stories that continue to resonate across generations. The initiative brings together Ultra Jhakaas' expansive library of 4,000+ hours of Marathi entertainment across 1,500+ titles, including classic films, legendary nataks, award-winning originals, television content, kids' programming, and culturally rooted narratives.

Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din, celebrated annually on February 27 to mark the birth anniversary of eminent poet Vishnu Vaman Shirwadkar (Kusumagraj), honours the richness of Marathi literature and linguistic heritage, a vision that aligns deeply with Ultra Jhakaas' commitment to preserving and digitally amplifying authentic Marathi storytelling worldwide.

The re-release line-up features 25 films headlined by some of Marathi cinema's most popular and respected actors, including Vijay Chavan, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Subodh Bhave, Kranti Redkar, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth Jadhav, Bharat Jadhav, Sonali Kulkarni, and the late Priya Marathe, among others. Together, these titles showcase the emotional and thematic range Marathi cinema is celebrated for spanning comedy, family drama, thrillers, social commentary, and culturally rooted storytelling.

Several films in the collection hold significant cinematic value. Kaal Raatri 12 Vajta (1999), starring Alka Kubal, remains one of the earliest psychological thrillers in Marathi cinema. Ajoba (2014), starring Urmila Matondkar, moved audiences with its portrayal of intergenerational bonding. Kaccha Limbu (2017), starring Sonali Kulkarni, stood out for its sensitive coming-of-age narrative, While Films such as Vitti Dandu (2014), staring Dilip Prabhavalkar and Mrunal Thakur, highlights the isolation of rural areas in the pre-independence era, and Priyatama (2014), staring Siddharth Jadhav, is a romantic drama heavily inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, Meanwhile Vighnaharta Mahaganpati (2015), starring the late Priya Marathe alongside Alka Kubal, Sukhant (2010), starring Atul Kulkarni, What An Idea Mai (2011), starring Usha Nadkarni and Vijay Chavan, Yeda (2013), starring Ashutosh Rana, and Gola Berij (2012), starring Dilip Prabhavalkar, further underline Marathi cinema's courage, humour, and mass appeal.

Adding further depth to the celebration, Ultra Jhakaas has also hosted the World Digital Premiere of Aata Vel Zali, directed by Ananth Mahadevan and starring Dilip Prabhavalkar and Rohini Hattangadi. The film explores the thought-provoking subject of passive euthanasia, addressing themes of dignity, aging, and choice with emotional maturity. The platform will also stream Vada Pav (2025), a heartwarming Marathi romantic comedy directed by and starring Prasad Oak. Set in London, the film follows an Indian family running a successful food chain as they navigate relationships, tradition, and modern, taboo-challenging realities.

Marathi theatre will also take center stage under a dedicated "Rangbhoomi Spotlight," reinforcing Ultra Jhakaas commitment to preserving stage heritage in the digital era. The collection features iconic plays starring celebrated theatre stalwarts such as Machchindra Kambli, Vijay Chavan, and Laxmikant Berde, including popular titles like Shrimant Damodar Pant, Yada Kadachit 1 & 2, and Jau Bai Jorat. While theatre contributes approximately 3-5% of overall consumption, it generates disproportionately strong engagement, prompting continued expansion of natak acquisitions and digitisation efforts.

The Stream Fest will also spotlight top-performing Ultra Jhakaas originals such as Saubhagyawati Sarpanch, IPC, Better Half Chi Love Story, Jilabi, Raakh, and Khotachiwadi, reflecting the platform's blend of legacy preservation and modern storytelling.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Sushilkumar Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, shared, "Marathi language is at the heart of our cultural identity. Through 'Marathi Bhasha Din Stream Fest,' Ultra Jhakaas aims to create a digital space where audiences can celebrate the richness of Marathi storytelling from timeless classics and nataks to powerful new-age originals. Preserving Marathi asmita while taking it to global audiences remains central to our vision. Ultra Jhakaas has witnessed 300% year-on-year growth in platform consumption and engagement, driven largely by comedy, crime, and thriller genres. With weekly new releases, strong completion rates, and growing traction across urban Maharashtra and international markets including the USA, UAE, Singapore, Australia, and Canada, the platform continues to strengthen its position as a cultural destination for Marathi audiences worldwide."

Backed by Ultra Media & Entertainment Group's four-decade legacy from pioneering the VHS era to leading today's OTT revolution Ultra Jhakaas seamlessly combines heritage preservation with digital innovation.

Celebrate Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din on February 27 by streaming the "Marathi Bhasha Din Stream Fest" exclusively on Ultra Jhakaas this February.

