Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 6 (ANI): Asteria Aerospace has reached a major milestone by delivering its largest-ever contract of AT-15 Vertical Takeoff and Landing (VTOL) drones to the Indian Army.

Asteria Aerospace stated that this achievement reflects its commitment to advancing India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative while meeting the stringent requirements of defence and homeland security operations.

Commenting on the accomplishment, Neel Mehta, Director and Co-founder of Asteria Aerospace, emphasised its significance.

"This delivery of Asteria's indigenously developed AT-15 surveillance drones to the Indian Ministry of Defence demonstrates our unwavering support for meeting the evolving needs of our defence forces," said Mehta.

He added, "These man-portable drones are equipped with advanced features, including best-in-class flight performance in high-altitude areas, integrated high-resolution day and night cameras, and support for precision artillery targeting. We are confident that they will play a crucial role in enhancing the Indian Army's surveillance capabilities."

The AT-15 drone is a state-of-the-art surveillance platform engineered for performance in challenging environments. Its unique blended wing design ensures superior aerodynamics and high wind resistance, making it ideal for operations at altitudes of up to 6,000 metres above mean sea level.

With vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, the drone can be launched and recovered from confined spaces, making it suitable for tactical deployments. Additionally, it offers extended flight times of up to 120 minutes and a range of 20 kilometres, enabling long-duration reconnaissance missions over vast areas.

The drone is equipped with an integrated EO-IR (electro-optical and infrared) payload featuring high-zoom capabilities, ensuring reliable intelligence gathering in both day and night conditions.

Constructed entirely from composite materials, the AT-15 is robust, lightweight, and portable, making it a highly versatile tool for modern battlefield requirements.

Asteria Aerospace's 28,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art design and production facility in Bengaluru plays a key role in the development and manufacturing of these advanced drones. The facility includes a DSIR-recognised R&D lab, ensuring adherence to the highest standards of quality and compliance. Additionally, the company maintains a strategic office in Gurugram to better serve its diverse clientele, including government and defence agencies. (ANI)

