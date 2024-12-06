Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the Box Office, but its success is being overshadowed by growing controversy. After the tragic stampede at a premiere, which led to a woman's death and a young boy being hospitalised, the film's screening has sparked increasing concerns. As per South First's report, Telangana's cinematography minister, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, has made a decision. He announced that the government would no longer allow benefit shows for any films. ‘She Donated Liver, Gave Me New Life’: ‘Pushpa 2’ Stampede Victim Revathi’s Husband Mourns Wife’s Death at Allu Arjun’s Film Premiere in Hyderabad.

Komatireddy Venkata Reddy Imposes Ban on Benefit Shows After ‘Pushpa 2 - The Rule’ Stampede

Komatireddy expressed his condolences to the victim’s family and criticised the film's team for not taking the necessary measures to stop the mishap. He reportedly said, “It is very sad to see the family suffer like that, as a cinematography minister, I am appealing to the film’s producers and hero to support the family. The husband recently recovered from a liver transplant, and now his wife is no more, and his son is in the hospital.” Komatireddy even stated that there was no need for Allu Arjun to visit the crowded theatre. “From now on, no benefit shows will be allowed in the state. If a hero wants to visit a theatre, they can go with their security and get permission from the government first.” He also reportedly said guidelines will be provided soon", he stated.

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, had a paid premiere on the eve of December 4. The film team attended the screening at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. However, chaos broke out right after that resulting in a tragic incident. A woman, separated from her family in the confusion, died due to asphyxiation, and her son was hospitalised in critical condition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2024 04:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).