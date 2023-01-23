Dadri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 23 (ANI/BusinessWire India): After the consecutive success of previous editions of its annual flagship incubation program, the Atal Incubation Centre (AIC) - Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence is back with Venture Challenge 6.0, a closed-door elevator pitch contest that will allow aspiring entrepreneurs to avail the world-class incubation support required to scale up their businesses. AIC - Shiv Nadar IoE has supported 60+ startups till date, and currently has 34 tech-agnostic active startups from various areas: Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, B2B SaaS, Edutech, Agri-tech, and Blockchain among others.

AIC has partnered with HCL Technologies, Dassault Systemes, and Headstart Network Foundation to choose the most potential innovation-led business concepts from around the country to make an impact in the vibrant startup ecosystem. The knowledge partners will mentor and support the winners to scale their business ideas. This will include a conducive environment, technical support, market guidance, and access to a network of key contacts for growth from the conceptual stage to actualization. The incubation program offers a plethora of attractive facilities and rewards, such as grants, seed funds, office/co-working space, mentoring, access to R&D labs, etc., for startups to start, accelerate, and grow with us.

The last edition of Venture Challenge received 292 applications, out of which 19 startups were shortlisted as part of our incubation program equipped with advanced facilities.

Being a tech-agnostic incubator, AIC - Shiv Nadar IoE focuses on startups working in the realm of deep tech, which includes:

- Space Tech- Life Science- EV & Power Batteries- Women-led Startups- Industry 4.0- Robot and Robotic Process Automation- Heath Tech- Ed-tech- Agri-tech- Additive Manufacturing- Other Disruptive Technologies

Any individual or team who is seeking incubation for a startup in Ideation, Validation, Early Traction or Scaling-Up Stage can apply for Venture Challenge 6.0 latest by February 5, 2023.

To check out the selection criteria and other details, interested candidates can visit aic.snu.edu.in/venture-challenge

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence AIC was established in Aug 2017 with the support of AIM Niti Aayog, Government of India and the leadership of Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR to serve as an active catalyst for the development of promising entrepreneurs by providing them with a comprehensive and integrated range of support, including incubator space, mentorship, business support services, high-end technology infrastructure, investment platform and networking opportunities. The incubation center is equipped with world-class facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure sprawling 286 acres of land. The incubated startups have access to 154 labs, and 9 Research Centers of the host university, attracting startups from across the country to do transitional research, R&D and build a business.

Synopsis of our growth

The Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence AIC was awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Centre grant by the Atal Innovation Mission of NITI Aayog (Government of India) in the very first round in 2017. These include sectors such as Industry 4.0, Robotics, AI & Machine Learning, B2B SaaS, Edu-Tech, Agri-Tech, and others. Further, the incubator has carried out over 85 trainings and outreach events and has reached out to over 2000 young minds to foster entrepreneurship and stimulate innovation. Currently, the incubator has 28 tech-agnostic active startups that have raised more than six crores in grants and funding.

Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence, Delhi-NCR, is a student-centric, multidisciplinary research university offering a wide range of academic programs at the undergraduate, masters and doctoral levels. The Institution was set up in 2011 by the Shiv Nadar Foundation, a philanthropic foundation established by Mr. Shiv Nadar, founder of HCL. The Institute is on the quest to become a globally acclaimed centre for learning, research, and innovation in the fields of Engineering, Natural Sciences, Humanities & Social Sciences, and Management. The core of the Institute consists of a select, world-class faculty with doctoral and postdoctoral experiences from leading institutions in India and the world.

In the Government's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), Shiv Nadar Institution of Eminence has been the youngest institution in the 'top 100' Overall list. In NIRF-2022, it ranked 61 in the 'University' category. It is also among a select group of green-field institutions in the country that was awarded the prestigious Atal Incubation Centre grant by the NITI Aayog, Government of India, to foster the spirit of entrepreneurship nationwide.

