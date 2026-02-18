New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): A Delhi court has granted regular bail to an accused in a 2021 Mangolpuri murder case, observing that he has spent more than four and a half years in jail as an undertrial and the trial is not likely to conclude anytime soon.

The order was passed on February 13, 2026, by Additional Sessions Judge Muneesh Garg at Rohini Courts. The bail plea was argued by advocate Ravi Drall, while the State opposed the application through the Additional Public Prosecutor.

Also Read | 'Placing Pen*s Over Vagi*a, Ejaculating Without Penetration Does Not Amount to Rape': Chhattisgarh High Court.

In its findings, the court noted that although the allegations are serious and relate to a fatal gunshot incident, the purpose of keeping an undertrial in custody is only to ensure his presence during trial and not to punish him before conviction. The judge also underlined the principle that a person is presumed innocent at the pre-conviction stage.

A key factor in granting bail was the length of time already spent in custody. The court recorded that the accused has remained in judicial custody for over four years and eight months, while the trial has progressed slowly.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Spark Wednesday Lottery Result of February 18 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Out of 34 prosecution witnesses listed in the charge sheet, only five have been examined so far. The court said that the case is likely to take a long time to finish, and continued detention could affect the accused's right to a speedy trial under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The judge also noted a change in circumstances since the earlier bail rejection, noting that the statement of a key witness has now been recorded, reducing the risk of the accused influencing evidence or witnesses.

During the hearing, CCTV footage relied upon by the prosecution was played in court. However, the judge observed that the footage does not clearly show the accused and that a final conclusion on such evidence can only be drawn after full examination during trial.

The court further said that questions raised about the manner of recording the alleged dying declaration and other investigative issues cannot be examined in detail at the stage of bail, as that would require a full evaluation of evidence during trial.

According to the prosecution, the case began in May 2021 after police received information about a person suffering a gunshot injury in Mangolpuri. The injured man later died during treatment, after which the case was converted from an attempt to murder to murder, along with other related charges.

The State opposed bail, stating that the offence was linked to gang rivalry and was serious in nature. It also expressed concern that the accused might threaten witnesses if released.

While allowing the application, the court made it clear that it was not commenting on the merits of the case. Bail was granted on furnishing a personal bond of ₹50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

The court directed that the accused must appear on every date of hearing, must not try to contact or influence any witness, and must inform the court if there is any change in address. The judge also clarified that the observations made in the order will not affect the final outcome of the trial. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)