Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24: ATC Energies System Limited ("ATC", "The Company") is one of the leading manufacturer and assembler of advanced lithium-ion battery solutions, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, aiming to raise up to Rs 63.76 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is up to 54,03,600 equity shares at a face value of Rs 10 each with a price band of Rs 112 - Rs 118 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* QIB Anchor Portion - Up To 9,22,800 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Up To 6,16,800 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors -Not less than 17,96,400 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 17,96,400 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up To 2,71,200 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for repayment and pre-payment, in full, of the borrowing availed for the purchase of the Noida factory including land & building, funding capital expenditure requirements for refurbishment, civil work & upgrades at the Noida factory, funding capital expenditure requirements for IT upgrades at both the Noida and Vasai factories, as well as the registered office, funding working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes. The anchor portion will open on March 24, 2025 and issue will close on March 27, 2025.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Indorient Financial Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is KFIN Technologies Limited.

Sandeep Gangabishan Bajoria, Managing Director of ATC Energies System Limited expressed "The launch of our IPO marks a transformative moment for the company as we take the next step in our mission to revolutionize energy storage solutions. Since our inception in 2020, we have been dedicated to delivering advanced lithium-ion battery solutions for industries such as EVs, renewable energy, and industrial automation.

The capital raised will enable us to strengthen our manufacturing capabilities, modernize our Noida and Vasai facilities, and drive innovation to meet evolving energy demands. With a strong commitment to quality and sustainability, we are excited to embark on this new chapter and continue powering a greener future."

Soumya Padhi, Managing Director of Indorient Financial Services Limited said, "We are pleased to support ATC Energies System Limited on this exciting IPO journey. As a key innovator in the rapidly expanding energy storage industry, the company has established itself as a leader in delivering high-quality, sustainable lithium-ion battery solutions for electric vehicles, renewable energy, and industrial automation. This IPO marks a major milestone for the company, providing the resources necessary to accelerate growth and meet the increasing demand for energy storage technologies.

The energy storage industry is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by the global shift towards clean energy and the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles. The demand for advanced energy storage solutions has surged as governments and companies work to cut carbon emissions and enhance the effectiveness of renewable energy systems. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on these trends, and the capital raised through the IPO will strengthen its manufacturing infrastructure, drive technological innovation, and fuel continued expansion.

We are confident that they will continue to lead in this rapidly growing sector and look forward to witnessing its continued success in shaping the future of sustainable energy storage.

