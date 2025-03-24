New Delhi, March 24: OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to launch soon in China. Recent reports suggest that the Pad 2 Pro has made an appearance on Geekbench, hinting at its imminent arrival. The listing has revealed some key specifications, giving a sneak peek into what users can expect from the new tablet from OnePlus. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro will come with upgrades compared to its predecessor. It will likely feature a more powerful chipset, a larger display, and more.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro has appeared on China’s 3C certification database, indicating that its launch is getting closer. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to launch in Q2 2025 in China. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, listed under the model number “OPPO OPD2409,” has been spotted on Geekbench. The listing reportedly shows that the device is equipped with an 8-core processor, with two high-performance cores running at a maximum speed of 4.32GHz. The remaining six cores are clocked at 3.53GHz. Foldable iPhone Launch Likely in 2026; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features of Upcoming Apple Device.

OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is anticipated to come with a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display, which is expected to provide clearer visuals compared to the previous model's 2.8K display. It may also feature a refresh rate of 144Hz. Additionally, the display is expected to reach a brightness level of up to 600 nits and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. iQOO Z10 Turbo Launch Expected Soon, Smartphone Will Likely Feature 7,000mAh Battery and 120W Fast Charging; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

The Pad 2 Pro is also expected to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. Additionally, it is likely to offer 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The OnePlus Pad 2 Pro is expected to feature a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. Additionally, the tablet is likely to be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery, which may support fast charging options of either 67W or 80W.

