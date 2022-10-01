New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): Athonet, a global leader in private network technology, will be at India Mobile Congress, October 1-4 demonstrating the capabilities of the Athonet mobile core for private networks.

At India Mobile Congress, Athonet will be in the following partner booths highlighting its mobile core for applications such as digital twin, industrial IoT (IIoT), manufacturing and robotics.

- HFCL, booth 4.16- iBus, booth booth 4.1 B- Matrix-Shell, booth 5.AN.46- Netcon, booth 4.2- Tata Communications, booth 4.13- Vodafone Idea Limited booth 4.15- Vista, booth 5.AN.22

"At Athonet, we count on partners of the highest level to bring our 5G/4G solutions to the Indian market," said Kunal Patil, executive vice president of Sales, Asia Pacific, Athonet. "Companies understand the importance of private networks and thanks to reliable partnerships like this, we are able to respond to their needs for growth and innovation. We look forward to meeting customers and partners at the event."

Athonet is a leader in private cellular network technology delivering a mobile core to enterprises and communication service providers to connect applications, devices and radios. With more than 10 years of experience in delivering 4G/5G mobile core solutions to customers and partners in every region of the world, Athonet supports key industries where network control, mobility, security, performance, reliability and cost are important for business outcomes. Find out more www.athonet.com.

