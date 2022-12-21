Chandigarh [India], December 21 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Web Accessibility Tool of Atoall.com is launching the world's first website domain accessibility tool today. That will give more accessibility to website domains. Now private and government websites can give their services to the last man more quickly. Mostly, website names are in a language, but the world has 200 plus languages and the alphabets of domains are away from each other. So, billions of regional and disabled people can not open websites quickly. If a website ignores disabled people, then fines are also possible due to laws. Robust: users must be able to access the content as technologies advance. The main rule of the WCAG. Private and government websites follow W3C's WCAG to increase digital accessibility, inclusion, equality, etc. To help differently-abled persons or disabilities.

The world has multiple languages and different health conditions for the public. Alphabets of domain names are also away from each other and in a language. So, 3 billion people cannot type website names easily. If a person cannot open a website, then only he/she can feel the stress. Websites are the responsibility of private and government website managers or owners.

"The method of the new tool is to type any 3 keys twice as those in a line, for example, aassdd.com, ffgghh.com, or gghhjj.com. The website can be opened by these easy-to-use keys by just copying and pasting a small code from https://atoall.com on a website in the body tag or settings. When we say that press any 3 keys, it means we don't need any language to type," said Web Accessibility Tool.

- Open https://webaccessibilitytool.com.

- Open a new tab.

- Type in the address bar and any 3 keys that are in line on the keyboard. For example, ppooii or jjkkll and .com. it will be ppooii.com or jjkkll.com.

- One will see https://webaccessibilitytool.com again.

- One can see the same website without long, and language alphabets. When one types any 3 keys twice, that means no need for any language. Now 3 billion regional and a billion disabled people can get benefits from this tool.

- If a person wants to open https://webaccessibilitytool.com, then he/she needs knowledge of the English alphabet, proper eyesight, working hands and fingers. Otherwise, he/she needs help from a third person.

- Now they need this help for the next day, also, and so on. Now they depend on that person. With this tool, they will be independent.

For a website manager or owner

- Copy the code https://atoall.com.

- Paste the code on the website into a body tag.

- Now upload it.

- Open the website in the new tab.

- Type in the new tab https://ppooii.com, https://llkkjj.com or https://ooiiuu.com

- One will see the website with this new tool. Users will get their web page more quickly. If this tool is on multiple websites, then to open the second, last, or third last visited website click on the icon of Atoall.com on your website. They will see images of visited websites, and click his/her website image.

Link: https://youtu.be/ooryCUyXsZ

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)