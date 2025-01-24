PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], January 24: Attentive.ai, a leading AI-based SaaS startup, today announced the successful close of its Series A2 funding round, completing a $12M raise in Series A in two tranches (A1 and A2). The A2 round was led by Tenacity Ventures with participation from Vertex Ventures, Peak XV Partners, and InfoEdge Ventures. Series A2 round led by Tenacity with participation from Vertex Ventures, Surge Peak XV Partners, and InfoEdge Ventures.

Attentive.ai offers a first-of-its-kind AI-based takeoff platform for the $3T+ construction and outdoor services industry and is utilized by 1000+ companies to get time back from doing manual takeoffs. This latest round of investment will fuel development and launch of AI-powered products for the construction industry and lead expansion into more construction trades, enabling broader industry adoption.

Shiva Dhawan, Co-Founder & CEO of Attentive.ai, comments on the company's trajectory and vision: "Our mission is to be the best preconstruction solution in the industry. With our AI-based product - Beam AI, our users can save valuable time spent on doing manual takeoffs and focus on driving growth for their business. This funding is a testament to our commitment to this mission."

Rohit Razdan, Co-Founder & MD Tenacity Ventures, added: "We have tracked Attentive for more than a year before investing. During this time Shiva and the Attentive team made strong progress on bringing cutting edge software tools to both the outdoor services and the construction industry. They understand that these industries are underserved, and the AI/software augmentation of a workforce that has a big capacity crunch, is very timely. We believe Attentive will be a great partner to forward-looking and growth oriented firms in these industries."

About Attentive.ai:

Founded by ex-IIT Delhi graduates Shiva Dhawan and Rishabjit Singh. Attentive's vision is to eliminate manual takeoffs with AI for the construction and outdoor service businesses. The biggest names in these industries already use Attentive, including the likes of Rexel, National Wholesale Supply, Infinity Contractors, Silicon Valley Mechanical, Juniper, Sperber, and US Lawns.

