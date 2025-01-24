With almost all other franchises announcing their respective captains for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) edition, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru continue to maintain tightlippedness about who will lead their side in IPL 2025. Former RCB player and South African legend AB de Villiers believes that former franchise captain Virat Kohli is the only option the management has to hand over the reins from last year's skipper Faf du Plessis. Costliest IPL 2025 Player Rishabh Pant Named Lucknow Super Giants Captain For Upcoming Indian Premier League Season

Responding to a fan question on his YouTube channel, de Villiers stated how Kohli, who is nearing the end of his career, will feel extra motivated and will want to finish his swansong in style.

AB de Villiers Backs Virat Kohli As RCB Captain

In IPL, Kohli captained RCB between 2013 and 2021, which included taking their franchise to its maiden tournament final in 2016, where the star player scored heavily leading the team by example as a batter and leader.

Apart from Kohli, the options are rather limited for RCB, with the likes of Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tim David, and Devdutt Padikkal in their squad. Kohli during his tenure as RCB captain, won 66 matches, lost 70, drew three, and four ended in no results.

RCB, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders are the only three remaining teams from the 10 participating franchises in IPL 2025 to have not announced a captain thus far.

