New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): Purchasing real estate in India, whether a house or commercial property, is a complicated process. Before purchasing your dream home, many decisions must be made, including selecting the best real estate company, payment plan, timely delivery, and quality construction. Fewer renowned realty companies in India, such as Auric Group, have become synonymous with meticulous project planning, superior design, world-class amenities, and excellence in the real estate sector in terms of quality and timely completion of projects.

Sandeep Aggarwal's Auric Group has completed the construction of approximately 3,800 units in 11 projects in Faridabad, Jaipur, and Hodal. Mukesh Goel, a Chartered Accountant and prominent real estate expert, has recently joined the Auric Group as a partner. Goel has over 20 years of experience in the residential and commercial real estate sectors.

'We have learned from our many years of experience that only timely delivery and high-quality construction can take any company forward in Indian real estate,' said Sandeep Aggarwal, Chairman of Auric Group. "India's real estate market is extremely complex, and consumers always look for reputable companies to invest in." Our vision is to make Faridabad a new commercial hub by catering to the needs of the region's organised commercial real estate."

Auric Group boasts highly skilled self-integrated, cutting-edge infrastructure to support its workforce. The firm employs skilled architects who have worked wonders in the construction industries of Faridabad, Jaipur, and Hodal.

With the tagline "enriching lives, creating lifestyles," Auric Group has redefined India's building and construction industry by completing approximately 19.73 lakh square feet of construction in Faridabad, Jaipur, and Hodal.

'Channel partners play an important role in making a good project successful,' said Mukesh Goyal, partner at Auric Group. Channel partners who are trustworthy and professional are like a solid foundation for any real estate company. Their contribution to real estate is substantial.'

"The team is focused on its mission of providing premium housing and Commercial Spaces to its clients in the form of independent villas, plots, flats, and Commercial Spaces in major areas of Faridabad, Jaipur, and Hodal."

The mission is to provide their respective customers with the home of their dreams, which enriches their Lifestyles. Promoters envision their company as a significant infrastructure and growth engine for India's development in the future. The company is committed to growth and has a robust approach to undertaking Residential and Commercial Projects in Aforesaid Regions, stated Goyal.

