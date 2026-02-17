Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Trade and Investment Queensland (TIQ) brought an 18-member delegation representing 12 businesses, universities, and research institutions to BioAsia 2026 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre to forge partnerships with Indian companies. The delegation, marking one of the largest groups from Australia, aims to showcase capabilities in health tech, biotech, and clinical trials while seeking collaborative opportunities within the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare ecosystem.

Munish Kaushal, Senior Director at TIQ, in an interview with ANI, stated that the mission serves as a platform for Queensland's innovation to meet the requirements of the Indian market. "The message is very clear: the Queensland innovation and the quality of our products and services is ready to match India's scale," Kaushal said.

He noted that this marks the Queensland government's third consecutive year of participation, supported by the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade). Kaushal added that the engagement is expected to provide long-term benefits for both regions by improving the affordability and quality of the healthcare ecosystem.

The delegation includes academic and research leaders focused on translating Australian innovations into the Indian manufacturing landscape. Nagaraj Gopisetty, Business Development Manager at the Griffith University Institute for Biomedicine and Glycomics, highlighted the intent to collaborate in the vaccines, drug discovery, and diagnostics sectors. "We are looking at how to take innovations from the university and collaborating with the Indian ecosystem over here in the vaccines and drug discovery space and diagnostics," Gopisetty said, adding that Australian entities are looking to partner for "scale up and manufacturability with the Indian partners."

Discussions during the event have already progressed toward specific medical challenges. Professor Andreas Kupz from James Cook University's Australian Institute of Tropical Health and Medicine mentioned productive talks with Hyderabad-based vaccine companies regarding tuberculosis research. "I had some really good discussions with some of the vaccine companies located here in Hyderabad about taking some of the platforms and vaccine candidates that we are developing for various diseases to potentially co-develop them," Kupz said.

The financial scale of the bilateral partnership has seen significant growth, moving from a sub-ten-million-dollar engagement to a projected range of two hundred to three hundred million dollars. Prasad KDV Yarlagadda, Dean of the Faculty of Science, Engineering and Digital Technologies at the University of Southern Queensland, noted that the integration of artificial intelligence in clinical trials is a key emerging area. He stated that AI-generated data could potentially make phase three clinical trials optional, reducing the cost of the entire life cycle and accelerating the development of new molecules and vaccines.

Yarlagadda emphasised that Australia's high-quality research and discovery knowledge complement India's market scale and patient diversity. He pointed out that the Australian government has allocated six billion dollars to the Australian Economic Accelerator program to support small companies through joint innovation programs and grants. "This partnership will definitely improve the reduction of the cost of the production and the accessibility of the medicines and vaccines for everyone in the society," Yarlagadda said. (ANI)

