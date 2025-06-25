PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 25: Automation Anywhere, the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA), today announced the availability of pre-built Agentic Solutions and a new agentic solutions workspace which enables business users to interact with and create agents through a natural language interface. The first solutions launched support accounts payable, customer support, banking, and healthcare.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: PM Shehbaz Sharif Expresses Readiness for 'Meaningful Dialogue' With New Delhi to Address All Outstanding Issues.

Built on our Agentic Process Automation (APA) system, our ready-to-use solutions integrate pre-trained agentic automation encompassing AI Agents, RPA, APIs, and enterprise-grade governance. Each solution offers a customizable, domain-specific workspace equipped with an intuitive conversational automation co-pilot. This allows business users to interact directly with the solutions for quick execution and tangible results. Additionally, these solutions come with pre-trained AI agents that are knowledgeable about relevant regulatory requirements, such as HIPAA, SOC 2, and KYC. They also include built-in enterprise safeguards, such as data masking, audit trails, and exception handling, making them well-suited for regulated environments.

"Our new Agentic Solutions represent a major leap beyond legacy applications that rely on manual, step-by-step human input - offering enterprises a streamlined, scalable path to agentic automation without sacrificing control, speed, or compliance," said Ankur Kothari, Co-Founder and COO, Automation Anywhere. "By delivering customer-validated, ready-to-deploy solutions built on our Agentic Process Automation platform, we're addressing the fundamental challenge enterprises face: transforming promising proof of concepts into business-critical operations that drive measurable results and competitive advantage."

Also Read | Franco Mastantuono Credits Xabi Alonso for Influencing His Decision To Join Real Madrid, Says 'His Words Gave Me Motivation I Needed To Make the Leap'.

Enterprises face two critical challenges as they scale deployments of AI. First, too many proofs of concepts, still fail to make it to production. Second, proof of concepts takes too much time, resource, and cost to be built for production. Automation Anywhere's new agentic solutions address these dual challenges by providing AI solutions that are customer validated, pre-built, and ready to scale, improving customer success and speeding time to market.

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the leader in Agentic Process Automation (APA) and guided by its vision to fuel the future of work by unleashing human potential through automation. Learn more at www.automationanywhere.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2383572/5235337/Automation_Anywhere_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)