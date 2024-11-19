Winners of the autoX Awards, these 10 machines are the 'Best of 2024'

New Delhi [India], November 19: 50 contenders competed in a gruelling Mega Test at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) for the honour of being crowned the autoX 'Best of 2024' Award Winners, reserved for only the ten best machines of the year.

What is the autoX Best of 2024?

The annual autoX Mega Test is conducted in order to select the top-ten machines launched in the past year. They do this by gathering all the machines launched in the past twelve months in India and testing them to near destruction in order to choose the most outstanding machines of the year.

The top-ten consists of five four wheelers, three two wheelers, and two special awards for performance car and bike of year - these go to the fastest car and bike around the short loop of the BIC. The Awards were handed out at prestigious award ceremony, held at the Andaz hotel at Aero City in New Delhi.

How does autoX choose the 'Best of 2024'?

They evaluate machines on quality, comfort, ride, handling, refinement, design, drivetrain, practicality and value-for-money. Plus, they rate a vehicle's X-Factor - that special something, je ne sais quoi if you will, that a car or bike brings to the table which just pulls at your heart strings that little bit more than the competition. In addition, a Lap Time provides a uniform method to determine all the dynamic factors of a vehicle, such as power, high-speed stability, handling, braking, etc.

Their aim is to be as transparent, objective and scientific about this as possible.

Who chooses the Best of 2024?

The full team of autoX experienced road testers - with over 100 years of cumulative experience in testing cars and bikes - score every vehicle on the different parameters listed above before the final scores are averaged to ensure that no biases come into play. They also publish these points in order to be totally transparent.

Why is this test conducted at the BIC?

Because it's the only place where each new vehicle can be tested in a controlled environment. The BIC allows the team to push every vehicle to its limit, revealing the inherent engineering under the skin - or lack thereof. This is true for everything from a Ferrari to an Ather.

Dhruv Behl, Editor-in-Chief, autoX, said, "Our aim is to identify the most outstanding machines launched in the past year across segments. The machines that make up the autoX Award winners, our 'Best of 2024,' are the definitive 10 best machines launched in the past year."

Here are the ten autoX award winners:

Best of 2024: 4W

MG Windsor EV

Hyundai Creta

BYD Seal

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Best of 2024: 2W

Aprilia RS 457

BMW R 1300 GS

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Best of 2024: Performance Car of the Year

Ferrari Roma Spider

Best of 2024: Performance Bike of the Year

Kawasaki ZX-6R

The autoX Awards 2024 were conducted in collaboration with Indian Oil as Exclusive Fuel Partner, ICICI Lombard as Exclusive Insurance Partner, Tamil Nadu Tourism as Tourism Partner and BMC as Technical Partner. To get all the details on the autoX Awards, visit the awards microsite by clicking here www.autox.com/awards.

You can follow autoX through its monthly magazine, which has recently celebrated its 18th anniversary, on it social media platforms, YouTube channel, as well as its fully revamped, cutting-edge website by clicking here www.autox.com.

