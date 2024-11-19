New Delhi, November 19: Wedding season is in full swing, and many people prepare to celebrate joyous occasions. However, a new scam has been making the rounds. Scammers are reportedly sending fake digital wedding invitations via WhatsApp to trick people into sharing sensitive personal details. As millions of weddings are expected in the coming weeks, it is important to be aware of the scam and understand how to protect yourself from potential threats.

As per reports, scammers are sending fake digital wedding card invitations through WhatsApp. These invitations come disguised as APK files, which are not standard formats for wedding invites. When people download these files, they may unknowingly install malicious software on their devices. This software can give scammers access to sensitive information, including one-time passwords (OTPs), messages, contacts, and banking applications. Paytm UPI Goes Global: India’s Leading Fintech Firm Now Allows Cashless Transactions in UAE, France, Nepal and Other Countries.

Rajasthan Police Warns About Wedding Card Scam Sent Through WhatsApp

शादियों के माहौल में साइबर ठगों ने शादी कार्ड को ठगी का जरिया बना लिया है। ठगों की ओर से #WhatsApp मैसेज के जरिए शादी कार्ड की फाइल भेजी जा रही है जिसे डाउनलोड करने पर डिवाइस में अनधिकृत ऐप सक्रिय हो जाता है और सारे डेटा को ठगों तक पहुंचा देता है जिसके माध्यम से ठग ठगी को अंजाम… pic.twitter.com/taj7MRfY3z — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) November 16, 2024

Rajasthan Police also warned about these types of scams. In a post shared by Rajasthan Police, they highlighted cyber criminals have made wedding cards a means of fraud. The post further informed that the scammers are sending the wedding card file through WhatsApp messages. On downloading it, an unauthorised app gets activated in the device and sends all the data to the scammers through which they carry out the fraud. They also urged not to download any attachments coming from any unknown number. If such cases arise, report to Cyber ​​Helpline number 1930 or http://cybercrime.gov.in. Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Commemorative Coin To Mark Completion of 100 Years of SBI’s Mumbai Main Branch Building.

How To Stay Safe From WhatsApp Wedding Scam

Wedding invitations usually come from people you know, such as friends or family. If you get an invitation from a number you don’t recognise, it is important to be careful. Real wedding invitations are not likely to be sent as an APK file, which is a type of file used for Android apps. Instead, you can expect Wedding invitations to be in formats like video files or PDFs. Always take a moment to check the type of file before you open it. Additionally, make sure that your device is updated with the latest security patches to reduce the risk of any potential security issues.

